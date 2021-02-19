The Challenge Star Opens Up About Battle With Diabetes

On February 18, The Challenge star Kyle Christie opened up to his followers about his diabetes and shared some information about living and competing on the show with type 1 diabetes. The British reality star posted that he’d just been given the COVID-19 vaccine and wrote, “Feeling extremely grateful to have been offered the Covid vaccine. Being a type 1 Diabetic it was shocking to know that 1 in 3 people who die from covid in hospital have Diabetes.”

He continued:

I don’t know about anyone else but I’m so ready to get back to some kind of normality. If getting the vaccine means being one step closer to killing off this evil virus, then I was happy to have it to protect not just myself but my friends and family.

This post wasn’t the first time he’d mentioned his diabetes although he doesn’t discuss it frequently. On January 19, he posted a photo to Instagram and wrote, “What’s everyone’s thoughts on the Vaccine then? I personally want it because I’m Diabetic as F***…And wouldn’t mind a pint in a pub!”

He Responded to Many Fan Questions About His Diabetes & Said He Was Diagnosed at 11 Years Old

In one comment, Kyle revealed that he was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes in 2003 when he was 11 years old and said next month will mark 18 years with it. Someone asked why he doesn’t mention it on The Challenge and he replied, “I’m sure @challengemtv and @mtv will make it a part of the show next time.”

One fan brought up his performances on The Challenge and said they were impressed that he made it to two finals and competed with diabetes. Kyle responded, “diabetes never [stopped] me on the show, people always told me it should but it doesn’t.” Someone asked if he has a pump for his diabetes and he replied, “I’m actually just on injections now I’m old school the pumps a new school thing.”

He also responded to another fan who said, “I’m diabetic and I just got my vaccine yesterday! It made my sugars a bit wonky today tho, watch out for that!” Kyle said, “yeah I’ve been watching.” Kyle’s costars chimed in with their support, namely Rogan O’Connor, Ashley Mitchell and Jenny West.

Kyle Is Looking for His First Win After Making 2 Finals in His ‘Challenge’ Career & Has a Gold Skull on ‘Double Agents’

Kyle’s come close to winning, making two finals, but he’s still looking for his first Challenge victory. The Geordie Shore alum made his debut on Vendettas and made it to the final where he came in third. Double Agents marks his sixth season on the show and his best result came on Total Madness when he also made it to the final and placed second.

On Double Agents, Kyle is one of the five male competitors who have won their gold skulls and are eligible to run the final challenge. However, the season is far from over and he may have to defend his skull against another competitor who doesn’t have one. His current partner is Kam, who also has her skull and the two are considered a strong team in the house.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

