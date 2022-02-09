‘The Challenge’ Champ Is Set to Become a Doctor: ‘I Am in Slight Disbelief’

“The Challenge” champion Laurel Stucky has been studying to be a veterinarian for some time now, and she recently revealed that she will be graduating shortly and will be a doctor. She posted what appeared to be her graduation photo on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Soon to be Dr. Laurel Stucky. I am in slight disbelief.”

The “Free Agents” winner later followed that up with a video thanking her followers for the outpouring of support and congratulations that she received. The video and photo were saved and shared by the Instagram account MTV Thee Challenge:

In the video, Laurel said, “I just wanna say thank you for interacting with my last post, I did not expect that everybody would be responding to that, but it’s kinda nice to be able to share in my excitement that come May 6 there’s a big change in my life… it’s just made me really excited so thank you.”

Laurel Previously Opened Up About Her Schooling & That Her Work Made Her Feel Important

Laurel is studying to become a veterinarian and she shared an update about her schooling in February 2021, writing on Twitter, “Completed my first live surgery today as the surgeon. Wed 2/24/2021. Making strides, making strides.”

She also added, “I rarely talk about things before they happen (it’s a superstition of mine I think), but I just realized I am about to take my last final of my entire life!” The former reality star added that in one year from then, she would have a “‘title’ that will definitely take some time to get used to hearing.”

In another tweet from February 2021, saved on Reddit, Laurel said, “This is weird to say, but I feel important. I don’t know how many of you know, but I am working to complete a Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine. My goal is to help all animals and animal owners. I want to help people care for their creatures… This is my life dream.” She added:

Nothing in life has ever given me a feeling of importance, not being on ‘The Challenge,’ not being ‘famous’ (I do not think I am but my friends joke), not relationships, nothing. I truly believe this is how one is supposed to feel in their career.

Laurel Has Hinted That She Would Still Return to the Show if the Timing Was Right Despite the Huge Career Step

I think everyone forgets that I have a life outside of The Challenge that is my priority, but boy do I love the opportunity to come in and exercise my competitive drive (along with a little ferociousness) every once and a while ;) https://t.co/1SCyu2KtBv — laurelstucky (@laurelstucky) August 12, 2021

Despite the huge career development, Laurel has made it clear on social media that she’d love to return to the show, perhaps for “All Stars,” if the timing permits. A few weeks ago, a fan asked her to come back to “The Challenge” and she replied, “if the stars align.”

In another reply on the same subject in August 2021, she said, “I hear you! I always see if I can make it work, if the timing is right can’t wait to see you guys again <3.”

Laurel debuted on the show in “Fresh Meat II” and quickly became a powerhouse competitor. She appeared in six seasons overall and made the final in the first four seasons. After three finals without a win, she eventually came out on top in “Free Agents.” The reality star also racked up an impressive 20 daily wins and has an elimination record of 9 wins and 2 losses.

