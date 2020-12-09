Meet Natalie Anderson’s Football Player Boyfriend

Reality TV star Natalie Anderson is a four-time alum of Survivor and The Amazing Race who is making her debut on MTV’s The Challenge for its 36th season, “Double Agents.” Here is what you need to know about her boyfriend, Devin Perez.

Natalie and Devin Have Been Together Since At Least May 2020

Perez’s first Instagram featuring Anderson is from May 2020 when he posted a photo of her on Survivor: Winners at War and wrote, “Back against the wall since Day 1 and you have continued to battle knowing the odds are stacked against you. Your grit and unmatched relentlessness is inspiring! Can’t wait to watch you battle back and take what you deserve! Proud of you” with a kissing emoji.

The first photo of them together was on Perez’s Instagram when they took a trip to Maine in October 2020. During this trip, they stayed at fellow Survivor winner Bob Crowley’s Maine Forest Yurts campground, which is where Perez first debuted on Anderson’s Instagram, though you only see him from the back.

In November 2020, they traveled to Tulum, Mexico, together and that’s when Anderson made it “Instagram official” by posting photos of them cuddled up together for several different nights out on the town.

It looks like they enjoy working out together. In an Instagram video, Anderson and Perez lift weights as she tries “to get Perez strong.” He replied that she’s “getting close,” “just a few more sessions.” Either way, they are both completely jacked.

While the relationship looks fairly new on Instagram, we suspect the two of them started dating in mid-2018 because that’s when Anderson started liking his Instagram posts.

Perez is a Former Football Player Who Now Sells High-End Real Estate

Perez is a former fullback for Virginia Tech’s Hokies football team. According to his Hokie bio, he was born June 1, 1985, and grew up in Sparta, New Jersey, where he played on the defensive line for Pope John XXIII High School where they won the state championship in 2001 and 2002. He also wrestled and threw the shot put on the track and field team.

At Virginia Tech, Perez played fullback, mostly in goal-line situations, and also played on the kickoff return team. Perez’s younger brother Brandon also played college football as a fullback for New Mexico State University.

On the VaTech site, he is listed at 5’8 and 240 pounds and described as “a strong, physical player who is utilized as a key blocker in goal-line situations … an improved receiver and tough runner … loves the game and ranks as one of the toughest competitors on the team.” Perez also excelled in the weight room as “Super Iron Hokie,” where he once “registered a 460-pound front squat during off-season workouts.”

Perez was part of the 2007 ACC championship team that won the conference following the Virginia Tech shooting earlier that year that left 32 people dead.

Now Perez is the president of the commercial luxury living division of MH Prominent Properties as part of Sotheby’s International Realty. He also has a daughter named Luna from a previous relationship. She turns four in January.

Watch Natalie Anderson as one of 10 rookies vying for the $1 million prize on this year’s The Challenge, which airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

READ NEXT: ‘Big Brother’ Cast Member Accuses ‘The Challenge’ of Ageism