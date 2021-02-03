Nelson Thomas Says He ‘Almost Died’ on Vacation With Cory Wharton

Nelson Thomas and Cory Wharton from The Challenge had a close call during their vacation together in Turks and Caicos, Nelson revealed on February 2, saying he and Cory were kayaking when it flipped and they had to be rescued. Nelson recently joined his close friend Cory in Turks and Caicos, where the Teen Mom star has been vacationing with his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge and some friends.

The two MTV stars had been drinking earlier in the day, Nelson said, and neither had life jackets on when they went kayaking. In a series of videos posted to his Instagram, he said their kayak flipped over and they were both panicking as it began sinking. The two were rescued by two jetskis who were in the area, Nelson said. Here are the videos from his Instagram:

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Nelson Shared a Series of Videos to His Instagram Story Before the Incident & Said They’d Been Drinking

Nelson’s Instagram stories about the day began when he revealed that he and Cory had decided to go kayaking and said they’d been day drinking. He then shared some clips of the two kayaking and said, “I don’t know what Cory and I was thinking,” because they’d taken multiple shots earlier and they were now kayaking in “the middle of nowhere” and didn’t have any cell phone service.

Nelson continued speaking about their plan while Cory paddled and at one point Cory accidentally hit Nelson in the head with the paddle. That was the last video from the story prior to their kayak flipping. In the next video in the series, Nelson said, “Yo we almost f****** just died,” while wading in the water.

In a later video, he explained what happened in more detail and said, “I don’t believe what just happened to us, people. I lost my glasses, I lost my GoPro, we almost just died out there.”

He continued, “Luckily, God was looking out for us and Taylor [Selfridge] comes down to the beach and waves down people that were driving with jetskis. We flipped our kayak and it was sinking. It was literally 20 feet to 30 feet out there and Cory and I both can’t swim. We’re like what’s going on right now.”

Nelson Was Eliminated Early on ‘The Challenge: Double Agents’ While Cory Is Still in the House

Nelson was eliminated from The Challenge: Double Agents in the fourth episode of the show following a shocking move by Fessy Shafaat who volunteered himself to go into elimination against him. The two faced off in Hall Brawl and Nelson, despite his great elimination record, was unable to defeat Fessy and was sent home.

Nelson revealed in an Instagram Live after the episode that he hasn’t spoken to Fessy since they faced off in elimination. Fessy reached out to Nelson after the season to apologize but Nelson said he never replied to him. Double Agents was his seventh attempt at a Challenge win with his best result coming in his second season, Invasion of the Champions, when he finished second overall in the final.

Cory’s made it to three finals so far in the show but he is still looking for the first-place finish. Unlike Nelson, Cory is still in the house in Double Agents, his eighth season of the show, but he hasn’t yet gone into elimination to try to win a gold skull. He is currently partnered with Theresa Jones but has had bad luck with partners so far, with all of them going home.

READ NEXT: The Challenge Star Shares Health Struggle: ‘I Was 2 Weeks From Dying’