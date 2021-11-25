‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 17 Preview Hints at Tricky Balancing Challenge

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” is entering its final stretch now with just a few episodes left and the 16th episode saw the remaining competitors fight even harder to avoid being at risk of elimination just before the final. The preview for the next episode showed that the tensions in the house will remain high during a difficult challenge.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 16th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on November 24 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

The episode ended with another female competitor going home as Tula “Big T” Fazakerley lost the elimination to Emy Alupei, who chose to rejoin her original team, the Sapphire cell. There were tensions in the house as Tori Deal and Devin Walker tried to repair their friendship and Kyle Christie opened up about feeling betrayed by CT Tamburello. The preview at the end of the episode showed that tensions will continue next episode.

The Preview Hinted at a Difficult Mission Involving Balance Above Water With a Possibility of Sabotaging Other Teams

The mission, called “Dead Drop,” looks like it will be a tricky balancing challenge above water as competitors have to cross an uneven beam suspended above the water. It seems as though sabotage will be possible as other teams will be able to push some swinging balls across the beam to make the crossing more difficult.

There are shots of Devin Walker and Kaycee Clark both struggling as they try to dodge the objects on their way across. There’s a brief shot of an Emerald cell competitor falling into the water and we hear Tori Deal yelling, “got you back!”

“A win right now is so important,” Tori says in a voiceover and we also see TJ Lavin laughing hard, possibly at a hard fall into the water. Emy, who has made it no secret that she’s afraid of heights, seems to be struggling with the challenge.

The Preview Hints at Emerald Strategizing While There Are Indications That a Twist Is Coming

The preview ends with a shot of the Emerald players strategizing. It’s unclear if they won the mission and will be the Agency in power, but Kaycee asks her teammates, “Have you heard of anyone wanting to volunteer to go in?” Nany adds, “It could be the last guys’ elimination.”

According to MTV’s schedule, the episode will be titled “Drop Dead.” The description states, “With the Finals approaching, players scramble to stay out of elimination. No one can predict who the Compromised Agent will choose to battle in The Lair. Just when the players think they are in the clear, TJ drops a bomb that puts everyone in danger.”

The 16th episode ended with another hint that TJ might be changing things up as he told the remaining competitors after the elimination, “don’t get too comfortable. See you soon.” The season has had many twists already in the format, so with the finale coming up quickly, it’s very possible that TJ has more twists up his sleeve.

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

