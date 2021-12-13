‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Finale Preview Shows One of the Teams Struggling

There is only one episode left of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” as the first part of the final challenge aired in the 18th episode and it ended with a cliffhanger dropped by TJ Lavin and a preview of the last part of the finale.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the 18th episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on December 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times and it contains spoilers for the sneak peek that aired at the end of the episode previewing next episode.

During the 18th episode, both Amanda Garcia and Emanuel Neagu were eliminated from the game as they were voted into the Lair during the Night of Eliminations. They both chose their opponent but, unfortunately for them, the game they ended up playing in the Lair was not well-suited to their skillsets, with Amanda choosing Tori in something that turned out to be physical while Emanuel chose Devin Walker for what ended up being a puzzle.

The rest of the episode saw the remaining eight competitors begin the final challenge, with both Tori Deal and CT Tamburello having strong starts to the final. It ended with the cast members choosing their new cells for the next part of the final, with the result a purple and orange cell and the preview indicating that some people will be struggling.

Follow the Heavy on The Challenge Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

TJ Lavin Said Competitors Should Avoid Being in the Last Placed Cell at the End of Day 1

The end of the first half of the finale saw a return to the format of cells, with the eight remaining competitors divided in two cells, orange and purple, based on their finish of the previous checkpoint. Devin, CT, Tori and Emy Alupei were the first four to finish their puzzles and formed the purple cell while the last four players, Kyle Christie, Nelson Thomas, Kaycee Clark and Nany Gonzalez, formed the orange cell.

The episode ended with TJ telling the competitors that they shouldn’t be in the last place cell at the end of day one, hinting that there might be another purge coming. However, it’s not clear if the entire cell would be purged or just some of its players. He also said they’d be in the cells until he said otherwise, so the format may still change before the end of the final. “Don’t slow down,” he concluded ominously.

The Preview Hinted That Some of the Competitors Will Struggle During the Next Part of the Final

The preview starts with Tori saying in a voiceover, “We’re going kind of slow, we can pick it up a little bit,” as there is an aerial view of the orange and purple teams walking along a ridge. Someone who sounds like Devin says, “Alright, go then!” as CT states, “It’s the final, move your a**.” However, despite that, purple may still be in the lead as there is a clip of Nelson saying, “We can catch them!”

It looks as though the teams will have to carry heavy rockets or capsules together. Nany says, “Anything can happen.” Orange may end up passing purple as we also hear Tori say, “For the first time, I’m behind another team.” The preview ends with TJ telling the assembled competitors, “It’s elimination time. You must now face off with each other.” Nelson then adds, “I am scared right now. I’m about to die.”

The final episode is titled “The Decision” and the description reads, “The remaining Challengers fight for their share of the $1,000,000 prize. A close relationship faces a devastating test. Agents are crowned winners of “Spies, Lies, and Allies” but are then faced with a daunting decision.”

Fans should also note that the episode will be followed by the premiere episode of “The Challenge: All Stars” season two, which is also available on Paramount+ along with the four next episodes of the season and season one.

READ NEXT: Johnny Bananas Says ‘The Challenge’ Is Headed in a ‘Concerning Direction’