‘The Challenge’ Cast Reacts to ‘Spies, Lies & Allies’ Episode 2: ‘Fake Friend Alert’

On Wednesday, August 18, the second episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” aired on MTV and it followed on the heels of the intense and action-packed premiere episode of the season. Titled “Bertha,” the hour-and-a-half show had its stars blowing up social media to add to what was taking place on-screen.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the second episode of “The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” which aired on August 18 at 8 p.m. on MTV.

The mission this week looked to be straight out of an action movie as competitors had to throw bags of gems from a helicopter to their partners who were standing out of the sunroofs of Range Rovers. After the course was completed, the partner in the vehicle had to race with the gems across a finish line and the winning team would be the one with the most gems. This week, Fessy Shafaat and Esther Biade took first place and formed the Agency. Fans also learned that Amber Borzotra joined the game as Josh Martinez’s partner, replacing Lauren Coogan.

In terms of drama in the house, there was no shortage of that and the focus this week was on the developing love triangle between Nelson Thomas, Ashley Mitchell and Berna Canbeldek. Fans saw Nelson and Berna grow closer as Ashley confessed that she had developed some feelings for Nelson after the two became friends with benefits. Things came to a head after a night out, with Ashley yelling at Nelson, but it’s likely not the last we’ll see of that complicated situation.

The veterans used their precarious alliance to get the house to vote in rookie Kelz Dyke and his partner Tracy Candela, as Kelz seemed to be one of the biggest threats physically and was seen as one of the possible leaders for the rookies. The Agency then decided to throw in Emy Alupei and Ed Eason to face them in elimination. Emy and Ed managed to edge out the competition and pull out the win in the Lair and sent Kelz and Tracy packing.

There was a team reshuffle after the victory as Ed called down Tori Deal as his new partner and Emy chose “number one draft pick” Devin Walker. That left Corey Lay and Michele Fitzgerald in a precarious position as one of the few rookie-rookie teams.

Cast Members Reacted to the Mission, the Parties in the Episode and the Drama & Relationships

A new episode of #TheChallenge37 starts RIGHT NOW! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/qet5CUfv0I — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 19, 2021

Ashley and Bertha in a helicopter I hope Berthas harnessed in 🤣#TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 19, 2021

Several “The Challenge” stars celebrated Fessy and Esther’s win in the mission, including Kelz who wrote, “That’s a wins for Nigeria well done Esther !!!” Berna, Amanda and Corey L. were also quick to celebrate with their co-stars. Fessy showed his support and appreciation for his partner and tweeted, ” How can you not listen when @esther_biade speaks.”

Many cast members tweeted about the infamous love triangle this episode, with Fessy calling Nelson “soooo messy” and Corey L. adding, “play boy this isn’t it.” Amanda explained why she wasn’t with Ashley the night she yelled at Nelson and Berna and said she was “too hammered.” Berna was not happy with Ashley referring to her as Bertha on the show and posted:

Why do white people have a hard time saying minorities names.

ITS BERNA. Have some respect.

It’s not that hard. #TheChallenge37 and you know it. — Berna Canbeldek (@bernacanbeldekk) August 19, 2021

There Were Strong Reactions From the Show’s Stars to the Deliberations, the Elimination & the New Teams That Were Formed

You can cut the tension in this room with a 🔪 #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/B5LP9vM4Al — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) August 19, 2021

The deliberations were a tense affair and cast members reacted online, with Amanda calling out Tori in a tweet, “Wait why is Tory laughing at Kelz talkin shit to Josh? Fake friend alert.” Tori replied, “You love crabby patties don’t you squidward,” with a loved-up emoji. Corey wrote, “Josh just admitted to lying… and vets were so worried about Survivor players being untrustworthy.”



Josh admitted that he wanted to target Kelz because he thought he was a threat and posted on social media, “Let’s state facts Kelz is a beast and that’s why I wanted to target him. Nothing personal at all against him it was all game. But I knew getting him out the game early would only benefit our veteran alliance.”

Corey reacted to being paired up with Michele after their elimination win the episode prior, writing on Twitter, “My new partner is my queen [Michele]. We did it once. Let’s do it again. #TheChallenge37.” Michele replied to her American co-star, “I am reunited with a KING so I am home.”

After the episode aired, Kelz had a few parting words for his co-stars, mainly Josh and Fessy who plotted to get him out of the game. He tweeted:

My new To – Do List :https://t.co/5mHmgDPdzm food shopping

2. Get my car washed

3.HALL BRAWL with Josh

4.HALL BRAWL with Fessy

5. Ask TJ to borrow the Lambo #TheChallenge37 — Kelz – MTV Challenge (@kelechidyke) August 19, 2021

Josh wrote on social media that none of it was personal toward Kelz or Tracy and said, “In the name of the game this is what we call Check Mate.” Kelz replied, “Well played… rematch?” To which Josh wrote, “You got it brotha.” Soon after, Fessy wrote, “I don’t know if I’m mentally and emotionally ready for this reunion lol.” Amanda shared her thoughts on her co-star:

I honestly liked Kelz he’s a good guy but he never talked game with anyone so no one knew where he stood #TheChallenge37 — MTV Amanda (@MTV_AMANDAG) August 19, 2021

“The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies” airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on MTV.

