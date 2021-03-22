The Challenge Champ Slams Costar: ‘Bottom Dwelling Trash Bag’

Two veterans of The Challenge traded blows on social media today, with one champ calling his costar a “bottom dwelling trash bag.” The drama began when a Challenge fan account pointed out that two exes got married on the same weekend to other people. Zach Nichols, who won Battle of the Seasons and made it to three other finals, married Jenna Compono in a small ceremony on March 13 after delaying their full wedding due to COVID-19.

His ex Ashlee Feldman, who starred on The Real World: New Orleans and dated Zach for about a year from 2013 to 2014, also got married on March 13 to her partner Michael Joyce. Ashlee’s wedding guests included her close friend and The Real World costar, Challenge veteran Jemmye Carroll. A Challenge fan account wrote, “So Zach and Ashlee got married this weekend. Just not to each other.”

Jemmye quoted the tweet and replied, “Im so grateful he was NOT the groom at her wedding.. my girl definitely upgraded to the most fire a** man.” A few days later, Zach slammed Jemmye and wrote, “You had a chance to take the high road, yet you remain in the gutter. Stay sleazy you bottom dwelling trash bag. Btw I’m the one who upgraded.” Here is the exchange:

You had a chance to take the high road, yet you remain in the gutter. Stay sleazy you bottom dwelling trash bag. Btw I’m the one who upgraded. https://t.co/oAWWN6bzlH — Zach Nichols (@ZNichols15) March 21, 2021

Zach & Jenna Tied the Knot Recently in a Small Ceremony After Announcing They Are Expecting a Baby

Zach and Jenna got married a week ago in a small, intimate ceremony, they revealed, since their larger wedding was postponed to April 2022 due to COVID-19. Although the two were originally set to marry in February of this year, they announced the postponement a few months ago.

Jenna and Zach shared a few photos of their wedding on March 13 and wrote, “We decided to have a mini personal wedding with just our immediate family in MI. Our big one will be April 2nd 2022 in NY!” Their Challenge costars were quick to offer their congratulations and well wishes to the new couple.

It’s been an exciting time for the couple as the same weekend they were set to be married, they revealed that Jenna is pregnant and they are expecting their first child, a boy, in August 2021.

Zach & Ashlee Dated for About a Year After ‘Battle of the Seasons’ When He Was Coupled Up With Jonna Mannion

Zach and Ashlee began dating just after he appeared on Battle of the Seasons, where he had a romance with Jonna Mannion, MTV reported. In an interview, Zach said he and Ashlee met at a psych exam and “it blossomed from there.” He said, “She’s a career lady now, so no more television stints for her.”

It’s not the first time Zach and Jemmye have traded blows on social media, as last year Zach told her that her late ex-boyfriend Ryan Knight would be “ashamed” of her, Cheat Sheet reported. After Zach slammed Jenna’s rival, Challenge star Amanda Garcia, Jemmye asked if he and Jenna had a wedding registry because she wanted to buy them counseling.

Zach then replied to Jemmye and told her that Knight, who was also Zach’s friend, “would be ashamed of the person you’ve become,” the outlet reported.

