Tori Deal Asks for Prayers & Advice During Difficult Time: ‘One Day at a Time’

“The Challenge” star Tori Deal has been going through a difficult time recently as her cat, Miso, suffered an injury to her tail and she revealed that it might need to be amputated. Tori has been sharing updates on her Instagram Story of her time at the vet and caring for Miso as she waits and see if it heals on its own.

She’s also been posting regular updates on her cat’s Instagram page, Miso the Sphinx. “A little warrior,” she posted on her account on February 7. “So proud of this little lady who’s currently battling through a lot of the pain.” The “Spies, Lies and Allies” finalist explained that Miso caught her tail on a curtain string: “She jumped quickly and it ripped the skin badly.” Tori added:

She was given some stitches and the doctors were able to keep the tail intact. In a few days she’ll go back to the vet to see if the skin is healing well, if not a part [of] her tail will be amputated. Please send prayers, advice, or anything else to get us through this time. It was really scary.



Tori Later Posted That She Hasn’t Had Much Sleep as She’s Been Watching Miso

Tori later wrote that the whole process was “One day at a time.” She said they were keeping a close eye on her furry family member to make sure she wasn’t licking her tail. “When she had her cone on she was whipping her head around frantically and throwing her body to get out of it,” Tori explained. “This type of behavior can easily injure her tail. So, the decision was made to take it off, keep a close eye on her and let her rest without panic.”

The reality star explained that she hasn’t been getting a lot of sleep during the ordeal but she’s keeping her fingers crossed that “this little babe can keep her tail.” In her Instagram Story, Tori said the vet wanted to wait until Monday to see if it would heal some more:

There’s still some hope. The vets said give it until Monday. The skin seems to be reattaching but now the tip of the [tail] could potentially die. The waiting game continues. Thank you for all your kind words.

However, in another Story, she said it’s not looking great and she was preparing herself for Miso to lose her tail: “If you’ve been through this before please reach out. Let me know how your cat’s doing now,” she wrote.

Tori’s Co-Stars Commented on Her Posts About the Situation

The updates were mostly posted on Miso’s Instagram page, which has over 22 thousand followers. Josh Martinez, Berna Canbeldek and Bettina Buchanan were among some of her co-stars who liked or commented on the posts. Bettina simply shared a series of heart emojis while Berna was sure to let her “Spies, Lies and Allies” co-star know, “I am with you.”

