The Challenge Vets Sound Off on ‘USA’ Finale & Production Controversy

The finale of “The Challenge: USA” has been plagued with controversy and criticism from fans and competitors over inconsistencies in the rules of the show, especially regarding time-outs at checkpoints.

An explosive interview with Tyson Apostol was published by Entertainment Weekly after the finale in which the four-time “Survivor” star ripped into production. Tyson claimed that there was a lack of instructions during the finale, inconsistent rules in regards to time-outs and an unfair system for the women who had to compete without a partner. He also accused producers of having the wrong answer on his math equation and also of not being honest about the prize money.

Fans had mixed reactions to the finale as well, with many slamming Angela Rummans’ disqualification for a strategic move without warning and cast members not being able to time out of the Sudoku puzzle while being able to time out of other puzzles. There were also a lot of complaints about Desi Williams’ immediate disqualification after Enzo Palumbo quit in the first leg of the final.

After the finale and Tyson’s interview, many “Challenge” OGs spoke up about the finale and criticized production. Rachel Robinson tweeted, “1. missed opportunity by #TheChallengeCBS and those involved to not let the women team up after that guy Enzo quit the first 5 minutes. We would of actually had a fair final. This final made absolutely no sense & @BunimMurray should do better this far into the series. Seriously.”

Janelle Casanave replied, “#dobetter #justiceforthewomen.” Rachel added, “I mean really enough already.” Melinda Collins said, “I haven’t watched @TheChallenge final yet but I guess it has raised some serious questions about fairness and the rules What are y’all’s opinions on this?” Janelle replied that it had “[All Stars 2] vibes.”

Many Other ‘Challenge’ Vets Shared Their Support for ‘The Challenge: USA’ Cast & Criticized the Final

Trishelle Cannatella also shared her support for Tyson, tweeting, “Yes for the people asking. I saw this article. I agree with Tyson. He’s a real competitor and I felt awful for Angela and him bc they didn’t understand the challenge format. They won’t tell you anything you have to figure it out yourself.”

Tina Barta commented, “Right now, I have narrowed it down to 2 big blunders I have not found reasonable explanations for the #TheChallengeCBS final. 1)The women got f*****, 2 in particular 2)Saying the math was wrong when it wasn’t. Both are production f*** ups.”

Teck Holmes wrote, “Shout out 2 @TysonApostol & [Entertainment Weekly writer] @SydneyBucksbaum 4 keeping it real. Next season of the @thechallenge should be called ‘Lies, Lies, & More Lies’ because there will definitely be plenty coming from production! #Facts #DoBetter.” He also told Melinda, “It was a s*** show Melly Mel A S*** SHOW. But it proved the point I’ve been trying to stress to the rest of the All Stars. We got screwed they got screwed so I say screw the Challenge.”

In response to Nehemiah Clark writing, “So there was a vegan option????” concerning the eating challenge, Teck wrote, “You’re not a cute white girl. They don’t give a F*** about you!!! I should make a song about it. #SaveThePalace.” During the “All Stars 3” finale, Nehemiah had a lot of difficulty with the eating portion since it was plates of meat and he hadn’t eaten meat in 15 years.

KellyAnne Judd also spoke about the finale, writing, “If we are asked to risk our lives in order to become a champion then there should be set rules, that we are aware of, before we compete. In a challenge, in an elimination, and in a final. Otherwise what are we doing here? #TheChallengeUSA.”

Derek Chavez tweeted, “Why do I feel they just told Sara to move on from both puzzles because they knew everyone quit? Like she was having the hardest time and all of a sudden she just beasted? Her acting wasn’t very convincing when she said did everyone make it up already? #unimpressed.”

Some Stars Defended the Show & Slammed the Competitors

While it appeared that the majority of “Challenge” veterans’ comments were in agreement that mistakes were made, a few stars defended the finale. Wes Bergmann tweeted, “It would mean a lot if OG challenge fans don’t take this opportunity to jump down their throats. The Challenge final is meant to break you. So we can’t be mad when rookies break; or make strategic missteps.”

Devin Walker wrote, “Seriously tho this is pathetic. Y’all should be embarrassed. Especially you @TysonApostol.” He then added, “A sudoku eliminated half the finalists and they think they could hang with us..? HAHAHA! CBS cast making @_nelsonthomas and @CoryWharton look like nuclear physicists.”

