Larry Strickland, Naomi Judd’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Larry Strickland is the gospel-trained husband of singer Naomi Judd. He was married to her for more than 30 years before her surprise death.

Judd died at the age of 76, her daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, confirmed in a joint statement on April 30, 2022.

There is evidence that the death came as a surprise. TMZ reported that the death came as a “shock,” in part because Naomi and Wynonna were due to impart on a rare arena tour later this year.

According to TODAY, Judd died one day before she was supposed to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

1. The Judds Said They Lost Their Mother ‘to the Disease of Mental Illness’ But Her Husband Is Not Commenting

According to Daily Variety, Judd’s publicist released a statement saying that Strickland, her husband of 32 years, “will not be making any further statements. Naomi Judd’s family request privacy during this heartbreaking time. No additional information will be released at this time.”

Naomi’s daughters described themselves as “shattered.”

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” the statement said. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.” According to AP, “The statement did not elaborate further.”

Naomi Judd lived in Franklin, Tennessee. Heavy is trying to contact that county’s medical examiner. The on-call investigator with the county coroner’s office for Nashville, Tennessee, said she could not comment when asked if the office is handling Judd’s death. She said the office, which was closed, would need to be contacted on the next business day.

2. Strickland, the Son of a Preacher, Started Singing With Gospel Quartets

According to his website, Strickland was born and raised in Raleigh, North Carolina, the son “of a preacher who loved Gospel Music.”

He attended his first gospel concert at age 12, and “he started singing with gospel quartets traveling all over the state of North Carolina until he was forced to join the military in 1966,” the bio says.

“After spending four years serving in the US Army with the National Security Agency in Frankfurt, Germany, he continued singing with gospel quartets in and around North Carolina.”

3. Strickland Was a Backup Singer for Elvis Presley

According to The Associated Press, Judd was also survived by “her husband and fellow singer, Larry Strickland, who was a backup singer for Elvis Presley.”

Strickland’s website bio says,

It wasn’t long before his voice was noticed by the legendary JD Sumner and the Stamps Quartet. In 1974, Larry was asked to join the group and overnight, he went from singing in regional quartets in the south to touring and recording with Elvis Presley.

He remained with Elvis until Presley died in 1977.

“Following Elvis’s death, Larry continued to perform with the Stamps. In 1979 he met an unknown red headed dynamo who went on to form one of the biggest duo’s in music history with her daughter. Larry and Naomi Judd have been married now for over 30 Years,” his bio reads.

4. Strickland Spoke Publicly About Naomi’s Long Struggles With Depression

Strickland spoke about his wife’s depression in an interview with Good Morning America. He said in that interview, of family members of those with depression, “Get ready to walk that path with them, because they’re gonna need, they’re gonna need you every minute.”

In 2017, Naomi opened up to the TODAY show about her struggles with depression, which she revealed were so severe that she contemplated suicide. The headline on that story reads, “Naomi Judd reveals she considered suicide while in ‘dark hole of depression.'”

“I didn’t get off my couch for two years,” Naomi said in that interview. “I was so depressed that I couldn’t move… My husband (Larry Strickland) and my girlfriends and Ashley would come over and I would just go upstairs and lock the door to my bedroom… You become immobilized.”

According to ABC News, Judd previously revealed that childhood sexual abuse contributed to her depression, which she described as “extreme” and “so deep and so completely debilitating and life-threatening.”

Judd told Robin Roberts on Good Morning America, “I had to realize that, in a way, I had to parent myself. We all have this inner child, and I needed, for the first time in my life, to realize that I got a raw deal, OK, now I’m a big girl. Put on your big girl pants and deal with it.”

5. The Judds Rose to Musical Success from the Appalachian Foothills of Kentucky

The Judds Perform "Love Can Build A Bridge" | 2022 CMT Music Awards "We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of the legendary Naomi Judd and honored to have shared many unforgettable moments and performances together over the years. Our hearts go out to her husband Larry, daughters Wynonna and Ashley, and her legions of fans around the world during this difficult time.” -CMT Spokesperson —… 2022-04-12T03:19:45Z

On her website bio, Judd describes how she rose from the “Appalachian​ ​foothills​ ​of Ashland, Kentucky,” finding success as a “mother and daughter duo” called The Judds.

The Judds – Naomi and Wynonna – were “first discovered by RCA​ ​label​ ​head​ ​Joe​ ​Galante​ ​in​ ​1983 ​after landing a spot on​ ​WSM-TV’s​ ‘​The​ ​Ralph​ ​Emery Show,'” the bio says.

“For​ ​the​ ​rest​ ​of​ ​the​ ​1980’s,​ ​each​ ​single​ ​from​ ​The​ ​Judds​ ​released​ ​by​ ​RCA​ ​went​ ​to​ ​the Billboard​ ​Top 10,​ ​with​ ​14 hits ​going​ ​all​ ​the​ ​way​ ​to​ ​number​ ​one.​ The Judds swept the CMA’s Vocal Group/Duo category from 1985 to 1991 and garnered six GRAMMY® Awards,” the bio reads.

She retired from singing due to her health in 1991.

