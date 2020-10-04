National Taco Day 2020: Where to Find Free Tacos, Deals & Other Freebies

Today is officially National Taco Day, and while it may not fall on a Taco Tuesday, it’s worthy of celebration all on its own. Luckily, many restaurants have put together deals and freebies in celebration of the holiday.

As is always the case, not all specials may be available at all locations. Be sure to call ahead to ensure the location nearest you is serving up the same deals as others. Also, be sure to check local restaurants for any National Taco Day deals and freebies.

Read on to learn more about where you can find deals this National Taco Day

Bartaco: Brussels Sprouts Tacos

While not traditional, this is still a deal. Bartaco is bringing back their Roasted Brussels Sprouts Tacos just in time for the holiday.

On top of that, for every Roasted Brussels Sprouts taco sold, the restaurant will donate $1 to No Kid Hungry. The tacos are $3.75 each and can be purchased for take-out, dine-in or on the app.

Chronic Tacos: Free Tacos For Loyalty Members

Chronic Tacos is offering free tacos to their loyalty members; order on the app and loyalty members will be rewarded with one free chicken, carnitas, al pastor or veggie taco. Offer is valid on October 4 only.

Del Taco: Free Tacos

Del Taco will be giving away free tacos every Saturday during what they’ve dubbed Tacoberfest, and they also plan on giving away one free Del Taco with any purchase on Sunday, October 4.

The coupon is available in the Del Taco app. If you want more than one free taco, you can also sign up on the ap or online for their eClub, where you’ll get a coupon for two free Del Tacos.

El Pollo Loco: Free Tacos On Next Visit

If you place an order on the app for curbside pickup on October 4, you will receive a coupon for two free Tacos al Carbon on your next El Pollo Loco visit.

Moe’s Southwest Grill: $5 Off Taco Kit

At Moe’s Southwest Grill, they’re choosing to celebrate National Taco Day with Moe Rewards members. In honor of the holiday, Moe Rewards members can receive $5 off a taco kit, which is originally served for $29.99. As long as you sign up to be a Moe Rewards member by 8 p.m. ET on National Taco Day, you can take advantage of the deal.

Taco Cabana: $1 Tacos

This National Taco Day, Taco Cabana is offering $1 tacos at their 145 locations. Guests can choose between classic bean and cheese, shredded chicken or ground beef tacos for the deal.

Taco Bell: Taco Gifter & Free Tacos

For National Taco Day, the fast-food giant Taco Bell is giving away one free taco to the first 10,000 people who use their new Taco Gifter service on the website and app.

Qdoba Mexican Eats: Free Delivery

Qdoba Mexican Eats will be giving out free delivery for members of their rewards service. If you order on the website and use code TACODAY on an order of $20 or more, you will qualify for free delivery.

Other National Taco Day Deals

Grubhub is offering $$7 off orders of $15 or more at Bar Louie, Cafe Rio, Freebirds and Pollo Campero through Sunday, October 4, according to USA Today.

Casey’s General Store is offering one large Taco Pizza for $11.99 on National Taco Day.

