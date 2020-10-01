Best Horror Movies Streaming on Netflix, Hulu and HBO Max in October 2020

It’s officially the start of the spooky season in 2020, and that means fitting in all the horror movies possible throughout the month. Luckily, we’ve found the best horror movies on each streaming platform so you don’t have to browse through all of them.

Many horror films and TV series will be added to streaming services throughout the month of October as well, so be sure to be on the lookout for those. Read on to learn more about the horror movies available on some of the most popular streaming platforms this month.

Best Horror Movies on Netflix: October 2020

There can’t be enough time to watch each of the horror movies that appear on Netflix, but there are some standouts that are recommended viewing for any time of the year if you’re a horror fan, not just for Halloween season.

Unfriended (2014)

Unfriended will be available on Netflix starting on October 16, and it’s definitely one to watch, though it might hit closer to home now that we have been through a global pandemic that seemingly caused everyone around the world to have Skype and Zoom parties. The film follows a group of teenagers through one girl’s laptop where she’s chatting with all her friends when they realize that the death of a friend of theirs the year before will soon come back to haunt them.

Insidious (2010)

This film was easily one of the best horror movies of the year it came out in, and that was a good time for horror with the addition of movies like Sinister. This one is good for fans of supernatural premises in horror. The film follows a suburban couple (played by Patrick Wilson and Rose Byrne) who move into a haunted house, leading them to invite an exorcist and assistants into their home to get rid of any demons.

The Witch (2016)

The Witch follows a Puritan family living in 1630 New England, years before the Salem Witch trials. It’s a supernatural horror film starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Ralph Ineson, Kate Dickie, Harvey Scrimshaw and more as their characters encounter forces of evil coming from the woods near their home. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2015, and received positive reviews.

Paranormal Activity (2009)

This film was truly a pioneer of its genre, following in The Blair Witch‘s footsteps to use found footage to bring the truly terrifying to life. While the rest of the series may or may not be as good, Paranormal Activity is definitely a must-watch for people starting their foray into the horror genre.

Hush (2016)

Hush might be the most interesting film in the Netflix category on this list. The movie follows a deaf and mute author who lives in the middle of the woods, nowhere near anyone else and has to deal with an intruder in her home. The movie uses sound design to up the fear-factor, putting the audience in the same type of situation the protagonist is in for some of the movie.

Runner-ups for best horror movies on Netflix this month include Gerald’s Game, Sinister, The Autopsy of Jane Doe and Cult of Chucky.

Best Horror Movies on Hulu: October 2020

Hulu will be adding to their lineup of horror films throughout the month of October for the annual Huluween, and they offer plenty to keep you busy until Halloween. Here are the ones we think you shouldn’t miss this month:

Blade (1998)

The entire Blade trilogy will be available to stream on Hulu starting on October 1, 2020, and its worth a watch. The trilogy mixes the superhero and horror genre, following a half-human, half-vampire creature who hunts vampires.

When A Stranger Calls (2006)

When a Stranger Calls is a remake of the 1979 film of the same name, but it takes the next step in expanding the film to a full-length horror movie. It follows a teenage girl who takes a babysitting job at a luxurious home but then gets a call from a stranger, that, when tracked, shows it is coming from inside the house.

The Purge (2013)

The entire series of The Purge will be coming to Hulu on October 15, 2020, and they’re definitely worth watching. The films act on the premise of a one-night free-for-all when all crimes, including murder, are legal for 12 hours. The movies all follow different characters in different places around the United States, so each one feels fresh, even when the original premise might feel a little tired.

Parasite (2019)

Parasite is a foreign film that took the award season by storm in early 2020, winning Best Picture at the Oscars. The movie is a parable of class warfare that follows two families: the Park family, which has a lot of wealth and the Kim family, which does not, though they have plenty of street smarts. Then, the two houses merge and the relationship becomes more parasitic than anything else. The movie is streaming exclusively on Hulu.

Other great horror movies to watch on Hulu this month include The Cabin in the Woods, Mother, My Friend Dahmer and A Quiet Place.

Best Horror Movies on HBO Max: October 2020

HBO Max is still pretty new to the streaming scene, but the service offers plenty of horror movies for viewers to choose from. The library includes plenty of classics as well as a few new entries to the genre.

Alien (1979)

Alien is a classic horror movie like no other. Ridley Scott’s sci-fi film, which works off the tagline “In space, no one can hear you scream,” follows a group of astronauts who encounter an alien in space and have to work together to survive the attack. The film still serves as an inspiration to many horror filmmakers today.

Us (2019)

Us is a 2019 horror film by filmmaker and director Jordan Peele. The film is hard to explain without spoilers, but it’s definitely worth a watch for those who are looking for a fresh perspective in the horror genre.

Honorable mentions for horror movies on HBO Max include The Conjuring 2, The Hills Have Eyes, The Thing, and The Invisible Man.

