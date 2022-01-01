New Year’s Eve Countdown Timers & Live Streams for Central Time Zone (2021-2022)

If you’re ringing in the New Year in the Central time zone, then check out the countdown timers and live stream options embedded in this story below. Since so many celebratory events are geared toward Eastern viewers and the Times Square Ball drop in New York, it can be tougher to find options specifically for Central Time Zone residents. We’ve got you covered for New Year’s Eve, as we say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022.

Live Countdown Timers for the Central Time Zone

The first live timer you can use is provided below from TimeandDate.com.

Flare TV has a video below showing countdowns for all different time zones in the world, and it will automatically shift to showing the Central time zone as the time approaches. To watch the countdown for your time zone, join the stream before midnight in your local time. The timer will change to match each time zone.





New Year 2022 Countdown Live – ALL TIME ZONES Celebrate the new year with a live countdown to 2022 that updates for every timezone in the world. Join the live stream as we watch each timer count down, and prepare to see fireworks in the sky. Discord: discord.gg/u7DFe2rp4n​ Twitter: twitter.com/officialflaretv Subscribe: youtube.com/c/flaretv?sub_confirmation=1 Stream schedule (first timezone to last): Kiritimati, Chatham Island, Auckland, Anadyr, Melbourne,… 2021-12-29T08:48:31Z

Flare TV notes: “Stream schedule (first timezone to last): Kiritimati, Chatham Island, Auckland, Anadyr, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Darwin, Tokyo, Eucla, Philippines, Jakarta, Yangon, Dhaka, Kathmandu, India, Tashkent, Kabul, Dubai, Tehran, Moscow, Cairo, Central European Time (CET), London, Praia, King Edward Point, Buenos Aires, St. John’s, Caracas, New York, Central Standard Time (CST), Calgary, Los Angeles, Anchorage, Taiohae, Honolulu, Alofi, Baker Island.”

Another countdown timer is available from CountingDownTo. You can watch the Central time zone version embedded below.

This next countdown timer from Time and Date will automatically detect your location. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

Live Streams for Central Time Zone Viewers

You can take a peak at what’s happening in New Orleans (in the Central time zone) live via Earthcam. Here’s a Bourbon Street camera.

Most national countdown broadcasts are going to include a look at what’s happening in the Central time zone too.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC this year. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app if you have cable, or without cable on Hulu with Live TV, Vidgo, DirecTV, FuboTV, and other platforms. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific.

Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve festivities. You can watch a live stream on CNN.com and on CNN’s mobile apps. The event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern. If you don’t have cable, you can also catch it on DirecTV, Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, or other platforms. At 12:30 a.m. Eastern, Don Lemon and Alison Camerota, along with Dulce Sloan, will take over to ring in the New Year from the Central time zone in New Orleans, according to CNN’s press statement.

This year’s NBC countdown is taking place in Miami, Florida, and is hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. The event kicks off at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. You can watch it on NBC’s Peacock streaming service live, or on Fubo, Sling TV, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV, and other services.

