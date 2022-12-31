New Year’s Eve Countdown Timers & Live Streams for Central Time Zone (2022-2023)

If you’re celebrating the New Year in a Central time zone, you’ll want to check out the countdown timers and live streams shown below. With so many celebrations and online events focused on Times Square and the East Coast, it can sometimes be a bit tougher to find things for people in Central Time Zones, like Texas or Oklahoma. We’ve got you covered for New Year’s Eve, as you get ready to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023.

Live Countdown Timers for the Central Time Zone

The first live timer included below is from TickCounter.

Countdown

TimeandDate.com provides another option, where you can enter your city name and get a countdown timer designated specifically for where you live.

The countdown timer below, from Logo Blocks, says that it will be shifting to feature different time zones as they arrive in the lineup throughout the world.

Play

Live Streams & Events for Central Time Zone Viewers

This year, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper are hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve festivities, but the event will shift to a Central time zone focus after the ball drops in New York. Their event begins at 8 p.m. Eastern and is also being hosted live from Times Square until 12 a.m. Eastern. At 12:30 a.m. Eastern (11:30 p.m. Central), Don Lemon will take over and host from New Orleans, ringing in the new year from the Central time zone. You can watch the event live on CNN.com or CNN’s mobile app if you have cable. Or you can watch on Hulu with Live TV or other platforms that carry CNN.

Ryan Seacrest is hosting “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC live from Times Square. Liz Koshy is his co-host, and Jessie James Decker will be the Powerball co-host. Disney Parks reported that Billy Porter will co-host the part that shifts to the Central time zone, where he’ll be in New Orleans. You can watch this on ABC, ABC.com or the ABC app if you have cable, on Hulu with Live TV, or other streaming platforms.

You can watch what’s happening live in New Orleans (in the Central time zone) via Earthcam. Here’s a Bourbon Street camera from the Cats Meow Balcony.

In addition, NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth and Nexstar Media are broadcasting their annual NYE TV special, “Lone Star NYE,” with musical guest Casey Donahew. It airs from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Central and is hosted by Katy Blakey of NBC 5 and D.J. Williams of KARK, live from Reunion Tower’s Geo Deck. This can be watched in 24 markets in Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, and Missouri on NBCUniversal properties (and Nexstar, Mission, and Vaughan Media.)

Most other national countdown broadcasts are going to have a focus on Times Square, but they can still be fun to watch.

NBC’s New Year’s special is being hosted by Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton. You can watch it live on NBC or through the Peacock streaming service from 10:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Eastern.

You can also check out the Times Square ball drop in New York through the Times Square New Year’s Eve broadcast embedded below.

Hallmark star Jonathan Bennett is hosting the event again this year, along with Jeremy Hassell. Many musical performances will be featured.

