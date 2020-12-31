New Year’s Eve Live Countdown for the West Coast [Pacific Time Zone]

If you’re wanting to ring in the New Year on the West Coast, it may be more difficult to find broadcasts and countdowns since most cater to the East Coast or even the Central time zone. But there are options for New Year’s Eve that cater to those who are in the Pacific time zone and celebrating just a little later than everyone else. We have countdown timers and live stream options listed for you below.

Live Countdown Timers for the West Coast

Here are some countdown timers for the West Coast that you can use. The video above shows countdowns from different places around the world, including San Francisco, California.

The first timer is from Countdown Online Clock and you can set whatever type of background you want for it, whether it’s confetti, a New Year’s Party Scene, Times Square, or another festive background. It will automatically display a timer matching whatever time zone you are in.

This next countdown timer from Time and Date also detects your location. Or you can visit a map here and create a New Year’s countdown based on your location on the map.

This countdown is for the West Coast (Los Angeles, Pacific time zone.)

Live Streams for West Coast/Pacific Time Zone Viewers

Las Vegas is in the Pacific Time Zone and they’re offering a virtual “Kiss Off 2020” celebration online that you can attend. So far more than 15,000 people have expressed interest. Tune in at 11:45 p.m. Pacific for a live stream countdown to midnight. The event page on Facebook is here. The live stream countdown is here. A video of the event is also embedded above.

Las Vegas is also offering a 2021 countdown show on KLAS-TV, Channel 8, and 8NewsNow.com.

ABC is hosting Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021. Ciara will host the West Coast celebration portion of the event, ET Online reported. You can watch it on ABC.com or the ABC app. If you have Hulu with Live TV, you can also watch it there. FuboTV also carries ABC in select markets with a seven-day free trial. Vidgo also offers ABC in select markets on the Vidgo app, and has a seven-day free trial that you can try.

Flare TV also has a video below showing countdowns for all different time zones, if you’d like another countdown video to consider. This one starts around 8 p.m. Pacific on New Year’s Eve and will include games, super chats, and more, with countdowns for many locations including Los Angeles, Anchorage, London, Moscow, Melbourne, and more. To watch the countdown for your time zone, join the stream before midnight in your local time. The timer will change to match each time zone.

As you can see, there are quite a few opportunities for countdown timers, live streams, and even live events to usher in 2021 and finally say goodbye to 2020 if you’re in the West Coast. People on the West Coast may say goodbye a little later than others in the United States, but it’s still a celebration worth staying up for.

