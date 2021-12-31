New Year’s Eve & Day 2021-2022 TV Schedule: What to Watch

Visitors will flock to Times Square in New York City to watch the ball drop and ring in 2022. If you’re at home and looking for a way to tune in, here is what you need to know:

‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’

Time: “Dick Clark‘s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” starts at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Channel: ABC and on streaming services with a live television subscription.

Synopsis: According to ABC, Ryan Seacrest will be joined by Liza Koshy to host as “A bicoastal celebration counts down to midnight and features special performances.” The show will feature additional hosts Ciara in Los Angeles, Billy Porter in New Orleans and Roselyn Sanchez in Puerto Rico.

The star-studded lineup features KAROL G and Journey in New York City and Daddy Yankee in Puerto Rico. Los Angeles performers include AJR and duo Daisy The Great, Avril Lavigne and Travis Barker, Big Boi with singer Sleepy Brown, Don Omar with Nio Garcia, French Montana, Macklemore and Ryan Lewis with singer Windser, Måneskin, Mae Muller with Polo G, Masked Wolf, OneRepublic and Walker Hayes.

‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

Time: “New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash” will air from 8 to 11 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times. It returns after a short break, airing from 11:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

Channel: CBS/Paramount+

Synopsis: Bobby Bones and “Entertainment Tonight” host Rachel Smith will host the Nashville-based celebration. According to CBS’s description, “Country music’s hottest superstars ring in the new year on CBS with nearly 50 live, high-energy performances across multiple locations in Music City.”

Deadline lists Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Dierks Bently, Brooks & Dunn, Luke Bryan, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Cole Swindell and the Zac Brown Band as the night’s performers.

‘2021: It’s Toast!’

Time: The two-hour special begins at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Channel: NBC

Synopsis: “Today” stars Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager will host the two-hour special, “2021: It’s Toast,” on December 31, 2021. According to People, the special will provide “that provided a much-needed break during a challenging year.”

The “Today” co-hosts will reflect on some of the more lighthearted and humorous moments of the year in the two-hour special 2021: It’s Toast!, airing Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Guests include Lisa Vanderpump, Carson Kressley and Howie Mandel. As People reported, guests include and performers Michael Bublé, Andrea Canning, Mike Cabellon, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Jonathan Graziano & Noodle, Savannah Guthrie, Ed Helms, Lester Holt, Matt Iseman, Sheinelle Jones, Preacher Lawson, Harry Lennix, Loni Love, Vella Lovell, Josh Mankiewicz, Chris Mann, Craig Melvin, Alex Moffat, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Amber Ruffin, Al Roker, Jana Schmieding, Ainsley Seiger, Chris Sullivan, Mike “The Miz” Mizanin, Mike Tirico and Johnny Weir

‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson’

Time: The special will air from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Channel: NBC/Peacock

Synopsis: Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson are joining forces for their New Year’s Eve special, airing live from Miami, Florida. According to its description, “NBC rings in 2022 with an all-star celebration hosted by multi-platinum-selling recording artist Miley Cyrus and Saturday Night Live’s Pete Davidson, alongside a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must-watch evening. Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels will executive produce the special for NBC and Peacock.”



‘New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen’

Time: CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” will begin at 8 p.m. Eastern time.

Channel: CNN/CNNgo

Synopsis: Friends Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen are reuniting to host CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” to “say goodbye to 2021 and ring in 2022 live from Times Square” according to a press release.

The network’s Don Lemon and Alisyn Camerota, and comedian Dulce Sloan will take over as hosts starting at 12:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Additional CNN correspondents will appear, including Stephanie Elam from a Las Vegas dance party, Randi Kaye in Key West, Richard Quest from the top of a NYC skyscraper, Chloe Melas from Times Square, Gary Tuchman and his daughter Lindsay Tuchman in Puerto Rico, Coy Wire from Minneapolis, and Donie O’Sullivan live outside a NYC Irish Bar.

The star-studded lineup includes Katy Perry from her Las Vegas residency, as well as William Shatner, Patti LaBelle, Earth, Wind & Fire, Duran Duran, Amanda Gorman, Patti LuPone, David Arquette, Leslie Jordan and Cheri Oteri.

‘All-American New Year 2022’

Time: Fox’s. “All-American New Year 2022” will air from 10 p.m. through 1:30 a.m. Eastern and Pacific times.

Channel: Fox News

Synopsis: “All-American New Year 2022” will be hosted by “Fox & Friends Weekend” stars Pete Hegseth and Rachel Campos-Duffy, according to Fox News. Will Cain will provide additional coverage from Wildhorse Saloon in Nashville, Tennessee.

According to Fox News, “Throughout the night, there will be a line-dancing competition, New Year’s resolutions from Fox News personalities, a Times Square scavenger hunt with ‘Outnumbered’ co-host Emily Compagno and Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins, reporting live from New York City’s Times Square, and a comedy workshop with the ‘Gutfeld!’ team.”

They will be joined by Fox Nation stars Lawrence Jones and Abby Hornacek, Fox News Radio’s “FOX Across America” host Jimmy Failla, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo, Fox News congressional correspondent Aishah Hasnie and Fox Business correspondent Madison Alworth.

