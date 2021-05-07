Who Is Ryan Serhant’s Team Member Nicole Palermo on Million Dollar Listing?

Nicole Palermo is a real estate salesperson featured on Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York. She has been a member of Ryan Serhant’s sales team since early 2019.

Palermo was born and raised in New York City, according to her NestSeekers International profile. She focuses on selling properties in Soho and other downtown Manhattan neighborhoods.

Here’s what you need to know:

Palermo Worked for the Yankees Before Entering Real Estate in 2013

Palermo earned a bachelor’s degree in marketing from Fordham University in 2011, according to her LinkedIn account. She started working for the New York Yankees while still a student. She worked in the “Premium Services” area and her job responsibilities included distributing will-call tickets in the premium suite lobby, guiding VIP tours and interfacing with celebrities and Yankee owners during games.

Palermo next worked for the Harvard Business Review Group as a sales and marketing coordinator. But after nearly two years in that role, Palermo decided to get into real estate.

She became a licensed real estate salesperson in June 2013. According to New York state records, Palermo’s current sales license will need to be renewed in June 2021.

Palermo started with a New York City firm called Brown Harris Stevens. She worked there for nearly six years before joining Serhant’s team in January 2019. Palermo posted a photo alongside Serhant a few weeks later and praised him as “the best in the business.”

So far in her career, Palermo has closed more than $425 million worth of deals. Her NestSeekers profile notes she has sold at least 36 apartments and 16 townhouses.

Palermo Is Part of an Organization That Celebrates Italian-American Heritage

Palermo was born and raised in New York City, according to her NestSeekers profile. She now calls the West Village home.

Palermo also noted on her profile that she is part of the Columbus Citizens Foundation. According to its website, it is a “non-profit organization in New York City committed to fostering an appreciation of Italian-American heritage and achievement.”

Palermo visited Sicily in August 2014. She shared several photos from her trip on Instagram.

WARNING: The bottom of the next section includes a spoiler about a MDLNY property. STOP READING if you don’t want to see it yet.

Nicole Palermo Worked With Ryan Serhant on a Townhouse Lady Gaga Previously Rented

Palermo was featured on the season premiere of Million Dollar Listing New York as she and Serhant worked to sell a townhouse in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood. The home had been on the market for a couple of years before she and Serhant took over the listing. Forbes reported in November 2019 that Lady Gaga previously rented the townhouse.

The townhouse has five stories plus a basement. According to Serhant and Palermo’s listing on NestSeekers, the home has 11,000 square feet of renovated interior space. It has five bedrooms and 12 bathrooms. The basement includes a resistance pool, a sauna and a wine cellar that can hold nearly 500 bottles. The home is also decked out with a movie theater, private garage, heated marble floors, a library, yoga studio and a glass elevator that travels from the basement to the roof deck. the landscaped roof deck is about 2,000 square feet and has a hot tub.

Inside an $18 Million NYC MEGA Home (Lady Gaga Stayed Here) | Ryan Serhant Vlog #89We tour a MASSIVE NYC TownHouse previously used by Lady Gaga. JOIN MY COURSE HERE: ryanserhant.com/course/ ORDER MY SALES & BUSINESS BOOK HERE: ryanserhant.com/sell-it-like-… DON’T FORGET TO FOLLOW ME: Instagram: instagram.com/RyanSerhant Facebook: facebook.com/RyanSerhant Twitter: twitter.com/RyanSerhant Website: ryanserhant.com/ —– Ryan Serhant began his first day in the real estate business on September 15, 2008 – the… 2019-10-24T01:00:11Z

The ground level was built as a commercial space. The owner could, theoretically, use the first floor as a retail store or gallery if they wished. Palermo and Serhant decided to focus on this unique feature for their first open house and highlight the flexibility the townhouse provided. In the season premiere, they brainstormed about showcasing the space as a medical marijuana pop-up shop. But fans will have to wait until the next episode to see the party.

Palermo shared pictures of the massive townhouse on her Instagram account in October 2019, which you can see here. She and Serhant listed the property for $17.99 million. Palermo celebrated on Instagram in July 2020 when they successfully sold the townhouse. According to StreetEasy, the final price was $14.99 million, about $3 million less than Serhant and Palermo’s original listing price.

