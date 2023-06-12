Pam Van Sant, Treat Williams’ Wife: He Wrote of Their Love

Pam Van Sant is the wife of the late actor Treat Williams and the mother of his two children. He frequently shared pictures of his life in Vermont, including several on the day he died.

Williams, who was best known for “Hair” and “Everwood,” died in a motorcycle crash on June 12, 2023, his agent, Barry McPherson, confirmed to People Magazine.

Vermont State Police released a press release confirming Williams’ death. He is called Richard Treat Williams in the news release. Ryan M. Koss, 35, was the driver of the Honda that struck Williams, according to the news release.

“He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off,” McPherson told People. “I’m just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Treat Williams Frequently Wrote About His Love for His Wife, Pam Van Sant, on Twitter

Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife Pam. pic.twitter.com/GldxK6OFDK — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) May 9, 2021

Williams frequently shared photos of his wife on Twitter, including this photo from their wedding day:

Happy Anniversary to my wife Pam. 29 years. Like yesterday. pic.twitter.com/om8R3HlKFv — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) June 25, 2017

In May 2021, Williams shared a throwback photo of his wife and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day to my beautiful wife Pam.” In 2021, he tweeted that they had been married for 33 years.

On June 11, 2023, he shared a photo showing his wife and dog.

Good morning. Happy Birthday Pam ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/M1uKhkqNGo — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) February 10, 2021

Shortly before his death, Williams shared a video on Twitter of mowing grass. “What a real Vermonter does,” he wrote with the video.

What a real Vermonter does pic.twitter.com/gNflWGoxdN — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) June 12, 2023

“Mowing today. Wish I could bottle the scent,” he tweeted just hours before his death.

Mowing today. Wish I could bottle the scent pic.twitter.com/xg9GG6XVHC — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) June 12, 2023

On May 29, 2023, Williams shared a photo showing him with an airplane and wrote, “My friend Dan Brown took this photo of a very happy 71 year old pilot today. I am a very lucky man for family, for friends, and for career. So again thank you all those who sacrificed for us on this very special day. Bless you all. 🙏”

Williams also tweeted a picture of his wife protesting for women’s rights.

Treat Williams & His Wife Had 2 Children Together

Happy Mother’s Day Pam. You raised two extraordinary people. What a great mom you are. I am grateful. ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/JctGZShz5i — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) May 14, 2023

Van Sant and Williams had two children, Gille and Ellie, together.

On May 14, 2023, he shared a photo of his wife and kids and wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day Pam. You raised two extraordinary people. What a great mom you are. I am grateful. ❤️❤️”

Happy Birthday Pam. Thank you for so many happy years and two great kids pic.twitter.com/hCOMtOVkS6 — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) February 11, 2023

In February 2023, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Pam. Thank you for so many happy years and two great kids.”

He tweeted about getting his daughter set up for college.

Pam Van Sant Has Worked as a Producer

Ps That’s Pam my wife. Not Ellie my daughter https://t.co/ohV7E2nVcG — Treat Williams (@Rtreatwilliams) August 3, 2020

According to her IMDb profile, Van Sant “was born on 10 February 1955 in the USA. She is an actress and producer, known for American Masters (1985). She has been married to Treat Williams since 25 June 1988. They have two children.”

Williams’ family released a statement to USA Today after his death. It reads,

As you can imagine, we are shocked and greatly bereaved at this time,” the statement continued. “Treat was full of love for his family, for his life and for his craft, and was truly at the top of his game in all of it. It is all so shocking right now, but please know that Treat was dearly and deeply loved and respected by his family and everyone who knew him. We are beyond devastated and ask that you respect our privacy as we deal with our grief. To all his fans, please know that Treat appreciated all of you and please continue to keep him in your hearts and prayers.

“He was an actor’s actor. Filmmakers loved him. He’s been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s,” McPherson continued to People of Treat Williams. “He was really proud of his performance this year. He’s been so happy with the work that I got him. He’s had a balanced career.”

In the news release, the State Police gave additional details of the crash, writing,

The crash occurred at about 4:53 p.m. Monday on Vermont Route 30 just north of Morse Hill Road when a southbound 2008 Honda Element driven by Ryan M. Koss, 35, of Pownal, Vermont, attempted to turn left into a parking lot. Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams. Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle. He suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead. Koss was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital.

The crash remains under investigation, the release says.

READ NEXT: The Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith’s Wife Katy Chevigny.