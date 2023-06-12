Ryan M. Koss: Accused Driver of Car That Hit Treat Williams

Ryan M. Koss was the driver of the Honda that struck and killed actor Treat Williams in Vermont, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police.

“The Vermont State Police is investigating a crash between an SUV and a motorcycle Monday afternoon, June 12, 2023, in Dorset in which the operator of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries,” police wrote in the news release.

“The motorcyclist is identified as Richard Treat Williams, 71, of Manchester Center, Vermont.” Williams, known publicly as Treat Williams, was best known for “Everwood” and “Heat.” He leaves behind his wife of more than three decades, Pam Van Sant, and two children.

“Sadly, Treat was killed in a motorcycle crash tonight. It is a tragedy,” Treat’s agent Barry McPherson said to ABC7 News.

Vermont State Police Say Ryan Koss Was Trying to Turn Into a Parking Lot When He Struck Treat Williams’ Motorcycle

The crash occurred “at about 4:53 p.m. Monday on Vermont Route 30 just north of Morse Hill Road when a southbound 2008 Honda Element driven by Ryan M. Koss, 35, of Pownal, Vermont, attempted to turn left into a parking lot,” police wrote.

“Initial investigation indicates the Element stopped, signaled a left turn, and then turned into the path of a northbound 1986 Honda VT700c motorcycle operated by Williams. Williams was unable to avoid a collision and was thrown from his motorcycle,” the release continued.

According to the release, Williams “suffered critical injuries and was airlifted to Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York, where he was pronounced dead.”

Ryan Koss Was Treated for Minor Injuries at the Scene, Police Say

Koss “was checked by medical personnel at the scene for minor injuries and was not transported to a hospital,” the State Police news release says.

“The investigation into this crash is in its early stages. A member of the Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team was on scene Monday evening, and team members will return to the location of the collision Tuesday, June 13, to continue processing the scene,” it says.

“Any witnesses to the crash or those with information about the incident are asked to call the Vermont State Police Shaftsbury Barracks at 802-442-5421 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.”

The news release said that Williams, 71, was wearing a helmet. Police wrote that the road was “dry blacktop free of debris or defects” when the crash occurred.

According to his IMDb profile, Williams “was born in Rowayton, Connecticut, to Marian (Andrew), who dealt in antiques, and Richard Norman Williams, a corporate executive. Educated at prep-school, he first made a serious commitment to his craft during his days at Pennsylvania’s Franklin and Marshall College.”

The profile says, “The nickname “Treat” comes from one of his maternal relatives (though not a direct ancestor), Robert Treat Paine, whose signature appears on the Declaration of Independence. Through his mother, Treat is also the great-great-great-grandson of William Henry Barnum, a Democratic U.S. Senator from Connecticut, who served from 1876 to 1879.”

