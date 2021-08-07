Paris Hilton is ‘not a trained chef’ On New Netflix Cooking Show

Paris Hilton‘s new cooking show embraces the irony of her persona. Do we need another celebrity cooking show? No. Do we need Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian making star shaped marshmallows covered in glitter? Yes.





Donning a Barbie pink floor length gown, along with a matching bedazzled mask, Hilton enters the supermarket looking for groceries for her next meal. The glam shot zooms out and we see her entire camera crew following her around the cereal aisle. Reminding us what the reality of this reality cooking show is.

“Excuse me, sir? What do chives look like?” Hilton asks.

He points her in the right direction, she looks up at him, “What do I do with it?”

The new six-part Netflix series “Cooking with Paris” became available on Netflix on August 4th. The show is refreshingly real for a show centered around someone who has been so well known for being a ‘vapid’ heiress. In 2020 the documentary “This is Paris” came out, revealing to the world that the character Hilton played on shows like “The Simple Life” was just that– a character.

“Cooking with Paris” pokes fun at the glitter-infused, pink-obsessed, dog-in-a-bag, lifestyle Hilton has so carefully curated for herself in the past 20 years. For the first time, it feels like we are seeing and hearing from Hilton. In a 2016 interview on the Today show Hilton told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb, “This is actually my real voice,” saying she uses a, “baby voice” on her reality show. “I actually have a low voice in real life.”

From Ibiza Party Girl to Housewives

The first episode of the series features one of Hilton’s long time friends, Kim Kardashian. Seeing some of the biggest party girls of the early 2000s talk about their families and make french toast.

Kardashian asks Hilton, “Do you have a blender?” Hilton looks around her kitchen, “This or that?” gesturing at a blender and a standing mixer. The producer steps in pointing at the actual blender, “Blender, blender, blender, blender.” Hilton and Kardashian both realize they had identified the wrong machine as a blender, then continue making their frittata.

You Will Never Think of Cooking The Same Again

The ridiculousness of “Cooking with Paris” works seamlessly. Mostly because one never really knows if Hilton is ever being serious or not. Cooking shows so often highlight ‘normal’ people who the viewer can relate to. In this case, while the Hilton family prepares a meal together, they reminisce on Hilton’s first time trying caviar as a three year old. Something I’m sure everyone can relate to.

Hilton reminds us not to take life too seriously with her catch phrases #Sliving, (a phrase she has copyrighted, meaning slaying, killing it, and living your best life) and teaches life-lessons, for example, “There’s always time for selfies.” (Yes, even if you’re cooking.)

The irony of taking cooking advice from someone raised on room service is not lost on anyone in the room, “What is a whisk? What is whisking?” Hilton asked LeLe Pons, “Is that a whisker?”

One of the more memorable moments was Hilton feeding her dogs fresh caviar before her mother and sister arrived, “Don’t tell my mom I did that. She’ll think I’m insane.”

Catch her new series “Cooking with Paris” now on Netflix.