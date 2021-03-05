Kim Kardashian Speaks out After Watching ‘Framing Britney Spears’

Kim Kardashian has watched the Britney Spears documentary that was released on FX and Hulu, and has posted her thoughts about the situation. The reality star said that she felt empathetic for Spears, whose rough time in the spotlight when she was younger was highlighted on the show.

“So I finally watched the Britney Spears documentary this week and it made me feel a lot of empathy for her. The way the media played a big role in her life the way it did can be very traumatizing and it can really break even the strongest person. No matter how public someone’s life may seem, no one deserves to be treated with such cruelty or judgement for entertainment,” Kardashian wrote and posted on her Instagram Stories.

“Looking back at my own experiences, I remember a time when I felt this way,” she added.

The documentary, which is titled Framing Britney Spears, provided fans with an inside look at what Spears dealt with on a daily basis once she became super famous. From run-ins with the paparazzi to negative stories run in the press that cut her down as a human by criticizing everything from her parenting skills to her diet choices, Spears’ life in the public eye has not been easy.

Many celebrities can relate to this, of course, which is what Kardashian went on to explain in her posts on March 5.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kardashian Posted Several Magazine Covers That Called Her ‘Fat’ While She Was Pregnant

Kardashian recalled one time in her life in which the media was particularly nasty to her. It was a time, as she points out, that she was supposed to be “one of the happiest” in her whole life; when she was pregnant.

Kardashian went on to share a bunch of screenshots of various magazine covers that poked at her weight while she was pregnant. She specifically pointed out posts that compared her size to that of a killer whale, thanks to a black-and-white color-block dress that she chose to wear on one occasion.

The headlines of some of the magazines included, “Dumped at 200 Lbs,” “I’ll Never Be Sexy Again,” “I Can’t Stop Eating,” “Paid To Get Fat,” “I’ll Eat As Much As I Want,” “Alone & Binge Eating,” and “My Butt Won’t Stop Growing.”

“These are just a few examples,” Kardashian concluded, adding that she was heading off to the gym.

Kardashian Revealed That She Used the Criticism as ‘Motivation’

Kardashian candidly shared that she was able to take this negativity and spin it into motivation to “get [her] where [she] is today.” Kardashian is dedicated to her family, and to her brand. She also shares several posts of herself at the gym, working out with her personal trainer, and keeping herself in a healthy mindset.

“Luckily, I was able to take these frustrating, embarrassing feelings and channel it [sic] into motivation to get me where I am today, but to say this didn’t take a toll on me mentally would be a lie,” she explained.

“I’m sharing this just to say I really hope everyone involved in the business of shaming and bullying someone to the point of breaking them down might reconsider and instead try to show some understanding and compassion. You just never fully know what someone is going through behind the scenes and I’ve learned through my own experiences that it’s always better to lead with kindness,” she added.

