Powerball Cutoff Time: How Late Can You Buy Tickets on October 29?

It’s not unusual to wait until the last minute to buy a lottery ticket, especially when the Powerball drawings have gotten so large recently. The drawing for Saturday, October 29, is already estimated to hit $825 million. So how late can you buy tickets? What’s the cutoff time? Read on for everything you need to know about the Powerball drawing.

What Is the General Cut-Off Time for Tickets?

Powerball drawings are every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern, and most states will stop selling tickets 59 minutes before the drawing, but this can vary from state to state. Powerball notes on its website: “Sales cut-off times vary by selling jurisdiction. Please check with your local lottery for more information.”

That’s why we’re providing a state-by-state list of Powerball cutoff times below.

State-by-State Powerball Cutoff Times

Please note that the list below is not guaranteed, and some retailers may choose to change their cutoff times. So you might want to call your local retailer just to make sure. (Note: We are only listing states where tickets are sold.)

