Puppy Bowl 2022 Time & Channel

PUPPY BOWL 2022 DATE & TIME: The Puppy Bowl XVIII once again airs on the same day as the Super Bowl. This year, it falls on Sunday, February 13, 2022, at 2 p.m. Eastern time and 11 a.m. Pacific time.

PUPPY BOWL 2022 CHANNEL: The Puppy Bowl XVIII will air on the Animal Planet network and be available to stream on discovery+.

PUPPY BOWL 2022 HOSTS & COACHES: Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart have returned as hosts and coaches for the Puppy Bowl XVIII. According to Discovery, they will “give play updates, lead training sessions, run drills, and provide paws-itive motivation and encouragement to inspire their all-adoptable puppy players to greatness.”

The rapper told Discovery, “I’m honored to be co-hosting the only sporting event on the planet guaranteed to raise the ‘woof,’ with the magnificent Martha Stewart!”

Stewart added, “I’m so excited that Snoop and I are back to kick off Puppy Bowl XVIII, and help a bunch of deserving pups find their forever homes!”

One of the famous friends will be awarded the “Lombarky Trophy.”

You can find the lineup of puppy players here.

PUPPY BOWL 2022 SCHEDULE: Animal Planet will air Puppy Bowl-related programming leading up to the big game, starting at 7 a.m. Eastern time.

The schedule and programming descriptions are as follows:

7 a.m. Eastern time: “Puppy Bowl Nation”

“‘The Puppy Bowl’ crew treks across the country to catch up with some of the game’s ruffest and fluffiest competitors.”

“Dan the Ref returns with his pooch pal Sonic to celebrate the MVPs who played their hearts out at Dog Bowl; revisiting the dogs with great plays and fumbles, along with the people who gave these lovable canines a second chance with a forever home.”

“Four pairs of dogs and amateur trainers compete against each other to show who has the best tricks and talent.”

“Dan the ref is joined by nine players of Puppy Bowls from the past to reminisce on their adorable on-the-field moments; these once playful pups are enjoying retirement and their adventures with their fur-ever families.”

“This Valentine’s Day, Dan the referee returns to share some lovable moments in Puppy Bowl history; celebrating the love of puppies; rediscovering big flirts, cute plays and penalties, and more.”

“Inside the biggest sporting event of the year with this collection of Puppy Bowl’s most historic game day moments; From the immaculate ruff-caption and butt tumble to the nap-off between Betty and Chunky Monkey, it’ll leave fans wanting more.”

“Kicking off the most adorable sporting event of the year with Puppy Bowl XVIII’s Pregame Show; The inside scoop on Cooper Pup and his fellow pack of canine contenders, expert analysis, and exclusive interviews from Team Ruff and Team Fluff.”

“Snoop Dogg and Martha Stweart are back as head coaches for the biggest and furriest game of the year, Puppy Bowl XVIII; over 100 rescue pups on Teams Ruff and Fluff take the field to fight paw and tail for the coveted Lombarky Trophy.”

There will be a break in The Puppy Bowl from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m Eastern time to air the series premiere of “My Pack Life.” According to Animal Planet, “Lee Asher quit his nine to five to build The Asher House, a sanctuary in Oregon that helps all animals in need; Lee Asher reunited a family of alpacas and gently guides an anxious rescued Mastiff to swim.”

HOW TO WATCH PUPPY BOWL 2022 ONLINE: If you do not have cable, here are options about how to watch the Puppy Bowl online for free:

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 60-plus other TV channels on Philo TV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

Philo Free Trial

Once signed up for Philo, you can watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl live on the Philo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast (compatible on Android mobile), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer on the Philo website.

If you can’t watch live, Philo allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which lets you watch most shows on-demand if they have aired in the last three days.

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 65-plus other TV channels via AT&T TV. Animal Planet is included in every channel bundle, but the “Choice” and above packages come included with HBO Max and NBA League Pass at no cost, and you can try out any package for free with a 14-day trial:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can try with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of Animal Planet and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Puppy Bowl live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which includes most shows after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

