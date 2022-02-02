Guy Fieri to Make His Super Bowl Debut in Bud Light Ad

Guy Fieri will make his Super Bowl debut as the Mayor of the Land of Loud Flavors in an ad for Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas.

“I was drafted to the big team. I got number one draft pick,” Fieri told Heavy of working with Bud Light. The 54-year-old added, “And the collaboration and the energy and the teamwork and the aligning, the alignment of the stars that happened was unbelievable. I mean, they put more time and energy than I think anybody has into the seltzer game. The hard sodas to the real deal. And they took that same intensity, energy, enthusiasm and attitude into making this a 60-second movie.”





The new commercial follows a group of friends “who experience a blast of flavor after cracking open a can of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, turning the nearby refrigerator into a portal to the magical world, ‘Land of Loud Flavors,’” according to a press release. “After entering, the friends are beckoned to present the bold taste of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda by none other than the mayor himself, Guy Fieri. After just one taste, Fieri declares Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda to be the ‘Loudest Flavors Ever.’”

The advertisement features plenty of easter eggs from throughout Fieri’s career as a Food Network star and his philanthropic efforts. He rose to fame as the Mayor of Flavortown, appearing in series “Diner, Drive-Ins and Dives,” “Guy’s Grocery Games” and “Guy’s Chance of a Lifetime.”

“When fans think Bud Light Seltzer, they think big, bold, loud flavors that are consistently pushing the category and going above and beyond consumer expectations,” Bud Light’s Vice President of Marketing, Andy Goeler, said in a press release. “There’s no more appropriate way to bring fans a taste of our latest innovation, Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, than by introducing our new universe ‘Land of Loud Flavors’ on the biggest and loudest stage possible.”

As Fieri explained, “If you’re going to have a product like the Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, you better back it up with one hell of a commercial and they did.”

Bud Light Seltzer Hard Sodas are available in four flavors: classic cola, citrus soda, cherry cola and orange soda. So what is Fieri’s favorite?

“I’m all orange,” he told Heavy. The 54-year-old added, “I mean the orange reminds me of, you know, my younger days. You drink this orange, it’s that kind of orange.”

One Fan’s Name Will Appear in the Commercial

One fan will have the opportunity to see their name in neon lights!

“I’m big about charity and big about community and big about fans and I mean, I think that’s one of the reasons why I got where I’m at. And I said, ‘Hey, you know we need to give something away,’” Fieri told Heavy.

As the result, one person’s name will be chosen from entries to appear in the commercial. As he explained, “If you’re really a football fan, you’re really a Super Bowl fan, the number one thing is just to have some part of it.”

Fans can enter by using the #LandOfLoudFlavors on social media or by visiting the landofloudflavors.com.

Fieri Is Rooting for a ‘Great Game’

Fieri is a proud fan of the Las Vegas Raiders, calling himself a “die-hard silver and black.” But since Super Bowl LVI will see the Los Angeles Rams face off against the Cincinnati Bengals, he told Heavy, “If my team’s not in it, I just want a great game.”

The “Guy’s Ranch Kitchen” star revealed he is buddies with Rams’ head coach, Sean McVay.

Speaking of the teams playing in the Big Game, Fieri said, “I think the Bengals played really hard. I think that they fought hard and I think that Sean and his team are super smart and mindful.”

Super Bowl LVI airs on February 13, 2022, on NBC.

