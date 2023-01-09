‘¿Quién es la Máscara?’ 2023: Omar Chaparro is Back as the Host

The new season of ¿Quién es la Máscara? premiered Sunday -January 8 – on Univision. And guess who’s back? Omar Chaparro is back as the host of the fourth season of ¿Quién es la Máscara?. “I couldn’t be here on the third season because I was filming a movie”, said Chaparro to AhoraMismo. “I’m happy to be back. To come back to host next to my friends. One of the things that I really like about this show is the chemistry we have with Galilea, Yuri, Juanpa and Carlos Rivera. We are the first ones to have playing and trying to figure out who is hiding behind the mask”.

Univision’s most mysterious reality show ¿Quién es la Máscara? (The Masked Singer) airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET, with charismatic actor, singer, and presenter Omar Chaparro as host and Kiara Liz as backstage host bringing viewers exclusive show content. The 10-episode season features a panel of all-star judges, also known as the “investigators,” who will be comprised of singers Yuri and Carlos Rivera, social media influencer JuanPa Zurita, and actress and TV presenter Galilea Montijo.

AhoraMismo asked Omar Chaparro what genre he would pick if he was hiding behind the mask. “I would have to change my voice and sing reggaeton”, he said. You can listen to him sing in the video above. Chaparro returns once again as the presenter of the show that, according to him it “makes him very excited to represent that much-needed option for the Hispanic family in the United States, and that he himself assures, becomes a fun hobby, and it was a revelation, since not even he himself knows who the mask is, and he can’t wait to discover who is hiding behind the striking costumes”.

¿Quién es la Máscara? introduces a brand-new cast of 18 celebrities who will take the stage disguised in astonishing masks and sing while the demanding jury of “investigators,” which will sometimes feature surprise celebrity guests, try to discover the identity of the celebrity hiding behind the mask by following assorted clues. Among the famous participants there will be singers, actors, TV hosts, and others playing the roles of: Octopus, Alebrije, Egyptian King, Cornelius, Sheriff Zombie, Graffiti, Galactic Koala, Geisha, Bengala Kid, and Fruit Medley among others.

The new season brings more music and more fun for the entire family. Every episode will feature triple combats between characters to determine which celebrity will continue, and which will be at risk of elimination. Audiences will also find themselves surprised with a celebrity reveal every night.

Spoiler: Lele Pons is the famous YouTuber behind the Octopus and Mariana “La Barby” Juárez, is a the famous boxer behind the Broom. They took off their masks on the first show aired on January 8 on Univision.

