Ray Liotta Dead: Cause of Death Not Clear

Actor Ray Liotta is dead at the age of 67, according to Deadline.

His cause of death is not clear. However, it was reported, by Deadline, that Liotta died in his sleep. The news broke on May 26, 2022. The “Goodfellas” star’s death surprised many. “Deadline hears he died in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters,” Deadline reported.

Liotta has been the subject of death hoaxes in the past. However, this time the news was, sadly real, that Liotta has died. Liotta was known for his searing portrayals of mobsters, including in the fairly recent Sopranos’ prequel. He was also well-known for his portrayal in the movie “Field of Dreams.”

No Foul Play Is Suspected

According to TMZ, no foul play is suspected in the actor’s death. “We’re also told there was nothing suspicious about the death, and no foul play is suspected,” the entertainment site reported, confirming that Liotta was dead.

Was Liotta married? No, he did not have a wife. He did have a fiancee.

“His fiancee Jacy Nittolo was with him while he was filming,” TMZ reported. He also leaves behind a daughter, Karsen.

One of his last posts on Instagram showed Liotta meeting Frankie Avalon in February.

The movie “Dangerous Waters,” was a movie “set around a sailing holiday that spirals out of control when a teenage daughter (Odeya Rush) traveling with her mother (Burrows) uncovers the dark past of her mom’s new boyfriend (Liotta),” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Liotta Was Born in New Jersey & Started His Acting Career in Television

According to his IMDb profile, Liotta was born in Newark, New Jersey. He was adopted by a town clerk and auto parts store owner, and studied acting in Miami.

His acting career began in television (Another World), before he moved into comedies. One of his first breaks was Something Wild in 1986.

He routinely played psychotic and intense characters. He is most known for the Martin Scorsese mob masterpiece, Goodfells (1990), in which he played the character of Henry Hill. His other film credits, according to IMDb, included Article 99 (1992), Unlawful Entry (1992), and Unforgettable (1996).

Tributes Flowed for Liotta

Celebrities and fans joined in offering tribute to Liotta. Here are some of the comments on Twitter.

“Holy crap RIP Ray Liotta. That one came out of nowhere.”

“RIP the great Ray Liotta, who could make movies feel chaotic in the best way.”

“Shocked and saddened to hear of Ray Liotta’s passing. Beyond the tough guy exterior and the tightly wound emotions of his signature characters, he was a sweet, playful and passionate collaborator and brilliant actor. RIP.”

“Ray Liotta’s performance in Goodfellas might be one of the single best in the history of movies. He also commanded the screen at every moment in Field of Dreams. Such a loss. RIP.”

“RIP Ray Liotta, an all-time king. Dying in your sleep while on a vacation you’re getting paid for as a working film shoot is among the top ways I’d go if I got to pick from a list, tbh.”

“If you don’t watch Goodfellas at some point today you need to unfollow me. I’m so sad. RIP Ray Liotta.”

“A true legend of cinema with some amazing performances and is forever embedded in COD Zombies for playing Billy Handsome in Mob of the Dead, and in GTA Vice City as Tommy Vercetti.”

