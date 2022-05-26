Ray Liotta’s Fiancee Jacy Nittolo Was by His Side for Movie Shoot When He Died

Ray Liotta was filming a movie in the Dominican Republic and had his beloved fiancee, Jacy Nittolo, by his side when he died in his sleep on May 25, 2022, TMZ reports. Liotta and Nittolo have been engaged since December 2020, according to Liotta’s Instagram page.

Liotta, who is divorced, is also survived by his daughter, Karsen Liotta. According to TMZ, the 67-year-old Liotta was filming a movie called “Dangerous Waters.” No foul play is suspected, but a cause of death is not yet known, according to Deadline, which was first to report the “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams” star had died. According to TMZ, the couple was photographed together in the Dominican Republic in early May.

In 2020, Liotta wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of a beaming Nittolo showing off her engagement ring, “Christmas wishes do come true. I asked the love of my life to marry me, and thank God she said yes!!!” Nittolo, 47, also shared the photos on her Instagram with the caption, “💍🥂🍾.” Her most recent Instagram photo shows her with Liotta on a beach in Saint Thomas with the caption, “❤️🌴.”

Ray Liotta & Jacy Nittolo Had Been Dating Since 2019 & Met Through Their Kids

Liotta and Nittolo began dating in 2019, according to their social media pages. In December 2020, just before they announced their engagement, Nittolo posted a photo of them with the caption, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life ❤️♾”

The couple has mostly maintained a low profile other than a few shared Instagram photos from trips and parties. But in September 2021, Liotta talked about their relationship on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” revealing they met through their children.

“My daughter who is 22, her son who is 21, they were at a party, Karsen, my daughter, met Jacy and said, ‘I want you to go out with my dad, I think you would be perfect for my dad.’ And she said, ‘Oh, alright, well your dad, what does he do?’ She said, ‘He’s an actor,’ and she stopped right there, and said, ‘I want nothing to do with an actor whatsoever,'” Liotta explained on the TV show. Liotta said Nittolo asked his name and when she learned it was Liotta, asked his daughter, “‘Wait a second isn’t he in his 60s? I’m in my 40s,'” Liotta said. “But the buzzkill for me was she also had a 10-year-old. And when you’re in your 60s, the last thing you want is a 10-year-old. Luckily this kid is very cool.”

Jacy Nittolo Is a Mother of 4 & Former Hair Stylist

According to her Instagram, Jacy Nittolo, a former hair stylist, is the mother of four children, “Dax•Chazz•Jade•Joey.” She also mentions Liotta’s daughter, Karsten Liotta, in her Instagram bio. Nittolo lives in Malibu with her children. On Mother’s Day in 2019 she captioned a photo with her kids, “They complete me 💕”

Nittolo’s ex-husband, Joey Nittolo, is a film producer, according to his IMDB profile. He produced movies including “Poolhall Junkies” and “A Man Apart.” In 2019, Nittolo appeared on a podcast hosted by her ex-husband.

It was also not immediately known if they had plans underway for their wedding. In September 2021, Nittolo posted a photo of her sharing a cigar with Liotta, captioning the picture, “Smokin hot 🔥❤️.”

In September 2019, Nittolo wrote on Instagram, “For those that know me and my journey on this adventure called life…. I feel like I’m 25…. in reality I’m 45 today. I’m grateful for all that I’ve been through and my ability to keep positive, keep laughing & keep living life to the fullest each and every day surrounded by all those I love so much.”