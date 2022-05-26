Ray Liotta’s Ex-Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Following the death of actor Ray Liotta, here are five things you should know about his ex-wife and kids.

On Thursday, May 26, 2022, Deadline reported that the actor, best known for his roles in movies like “Goodfellas” and “Field of Dreams” had died. He was 67 years old.

According to the outlet, he “died in his sleep” in the Dominican Republic, where he was staying while filming “Dangerous Waters.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Ray Liotta Was Previously Married to Producer-Actress Michelle Grace

According to The Sun, Michelle Grace was born in Chicago on December 4, 1968. She is listed as both a producer and actress according to her official IMDB profile and worked on several well-known films including “The Rat Pack”, “Narc”, and “Take the Lead” all of which Liotta starred in.

Her acting roles included parts in “Baseball Wives”, “A Rumor of Angels” and “The Rat Pack” according to IMDB. Her final credit came in 2006 as a producer.

2. Ray Liotta Had 1 Child, a Daughter Named Karsen, ‘My Whole Life Is About Her’

Liotta and his ex-wife, Grace, had just one child together. Karsen, now age 23 was born in 1998. Karsen is following in her late father’s footsteps by taking up acting and has numerous credits, according to her official IMDB profile.

Her most significant recurring role came as the part of Anna Kate Wozniak in the TV series, “Shades of Blue” in which she appeared four times in 2018. Her most recent credit is from 2020 from “Hubie Halloween.”

“My whole life is about her,” Liotta said in a 2007 interview with The Guardian. “Being a dad. She’ll come up and visit me on set. I don’t like to go too long without seeing her. Maybe a couple of weeks. I just had a period of four months at home because I decided not to do a movie so I could spend more time with her. It was all about taking her to dance classes, playing with her.”

3. Ray Liotta Was Married to His Ex-Wife Michelle Grace From 1997 Until 2004

Liotta was married to Grace for seven years, but “split amicably” and remained close until his death, according to The Sun.

Shortly after their split, Liotta spoke about dating again after a divorce in a 2007 interview with The Guardian.

“I had a relationship after I got divorced and it didn’t feel as equal as I would have liked,” he said. “I was more vulnerable based on the experience I’d just been through. Everybody brings the dynamics of the previous relationships they were in. It’s been a few years now … Dating, I haven’t really gotten into that at all. I’ve only had one or two dates in the past couple of years. It’s either going to happen, or not. I’m hoping that it is.”

4. Ray Liotta Spoke Highly of His Ex-Wife ‘She’s a Great Woman, and Thank God We’re Still Friends’

5. At the Time of His Death Ray Liotta Was Engaged to Jacy Nittolo, Who Has Four Children

This story is developing and will be updated shortly.

