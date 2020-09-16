Brandi Glanville Tells All About Alleged Affair With Denise Richards

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville is “mentioning it all” when it comes to her alleged affair with Denise Richards.

In a September 15 interview with Daily Mail TV, Glanville revealed new details about their alleged secret relationship. Glanville explained to The Daily Mail about what happened during the first time she met Richards for dinner in September 2018, after her agent set up the meeting between them. “We went to dinner and Denise is sitting across from me and the whole time she is looking at my boobs,” Glanville alleged to Daily Mail TV, as noted by Page Six. “Then our agent left because it was getting late for him, but we stayed because we were having a great time, we were hitting it off.”

Glanville continued, as noted by Page Six, “And then Denise said to me, ‘Oh my God, does it seem like I’ve been looking at your boobs all night?’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, pretty much.’” Glanville then alleged that they went to the bathroom, and Glanville showed Richards her breasts because Richards had told her that she was considering getting her own breasts done and wanted to see how they looked on Glanville. According to Page Six, Glanville then alleged that Richards initiated a makeout in the bathroom.

Glanville Claimed That Richards Wouldn’t Stop Contacting Her

After the night where they made out at dinner, Glanville claimed that Richards wouldn’t stop texting her. “It was nonstop from her after the first night we met,” Glanville alleged to Daily Mail TV, as noted by Page Six. “She wanted to finish what she started, that’s how I felt.”

Glanville continued, as noted by Page Six, “She was literally texting me every single day. ‘Oh, I’m in your neighborhood, can I just come over? Can I come over? I need to see you.’ I said, ‘Well, I can meet you for a drink, I can meet you at dinner.’ I just didn’t want to be alone with her, because I felt that she had a lot of dude energy, like she really wanted me.”

Glanville also alleged that she talked to Richards and her husband Aaron Phypers about the various threesomes they had with other people in the past. However, ultimately, it was obvious to Glanville that Richards didn’t want anything serious. Glanville told Daily Mail TV, as noted by Page Six, “I felt she wanted to hit it and quit it. She was very sexually aggressive and once she got what she wanted, she didn’t want to know.”

Glanville Did Not Appear on the Season 10 Reunion of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

Although Glanville’s alleged affair with Richards was a large part of this season’s storyline, Glanville did not appear on the reunion special. Instead, Glanville will be doing a one-on-one sit down with host Andy Cohen after the last part of the reunion airs. “Production called me the day of the reunion,” Glanville shared with Celeb Magazine in August. “We both mutually agreed that it was best if I didn’t attend the reunion.”

Glanville continued, telling Celeb Magazine, “They wanted the other women to hash out their differences without me being there. Had I been there, I would have been the Camille [Grammer] of the last reunion. I would come in at the end of the reunion and then I would end up being the focal point even though I wasn’t a full-time cast member. The women needed to hash out their differences and air their grievances with what went on in the season as it pertained to full-time cast members.”

