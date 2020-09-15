Why Denise Richards Quit ‘The Real Housewives’

Last week, Denise Richards announced that she would no longer be appearing on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. At the time, a rep for Richards was vague about why she would not be coming back to the show, but according to Page Six, it was because of money.

A source told Page Six that Richards didn’t come back because Bravo couldn’t meet her demands for an “excessive” raise. “People think that she didn’t want to come back and that it’s because she got ‘mean-girled’ [by other cast members],” a source told Page Six. “The truth is she did want to come back. But [Bravo] didn’t want to pay her what she asked for. It was way out of her pay grade.”

The insider continued, telling Page Six, “Bravo called her last week to ask her if she wanted to return, and she took a couple of days to think about it.” However, ultimately, Richards decided that she would not be returning to the franchise for Season 11. Richards had a very difficult season, as she was accused of having an affair with ex-Housewives star, Brandi Glanville.

Andy Cohen Recently Hinted at Problems Regarding Richards’ Contract Negotiations

During a recent interview with People, Andy Cohen hinted that there were difficulties trying to negotiate Richards’ contract for the upcoming Season 11. “I’m just upset that we couldn’t reach an agreement for next season, I’m kind of living in that sadness,” Cohen said on People’s Reality Check, as noted by Us Weekly. “We were negotiating a deal with her and we couldn’t reach an agreement on the deal, She has a family and kids. Whatever happened or didn’t happen, I would imagine that it’s something she didn’t really care to discuss on a television show.”

However, although Cohen may have been sad to see Richards go, it seems like most of her other castmates were not. In a September 9 Tweet, which was the same day that Richards announced her departure from the show, Erika Jayne tweeted, “Bye,” with a GIF of a person slamming the door in someone else’s face. During the Season 10 reunion, other members of the show, such as Lisa Rinna, have voiced their dislike for Richards.

Richards Sent ‘Cease & Desist’ Letters to Many Members of the Cast and Crew This Season

During the season finale of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it was revealed that Richards had sent cease and desist letters to many of the cast members and crew on the show. Richards was upset that the other ladies were talking about her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville and that the show was still choosing to air it. Richards’ cease and desist letters most likely affected filming as well as production, so without her on the show, it may potentially make for a more interesting season.

According to Glanville, Richards also served her with a cease and desist letter. On a June 25 episode of The Rumour Mill podcast, Glanville spoke about the letter and how it limited her from speaking out. “I’m not gagged, it’s a cease and desist, but it doesn’t mean I have to follow it,” Glanville said during the podcast episode. “But after being sued by another Housewife about a few years ago, I’m just choosing to figure out when and where and how I can talk.”

Glanville continued, “I have talked to the producers about trying to figure out a way because I’m not going to talk about it if she’s gonna sue me. They’re working on that. We do have contracts that say we can’t sue each other, but it hasn’t stopped her from sending me a cease and desist. The funny part is that she doesn’t even know what I said, and I haven’t said anything negative, but it is what it is.”

READ NEXT: Is Leah McSweeney Coming Back to RHONY?