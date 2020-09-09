Denise Richards To Exit ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’

It looks like Denise Richards has had enough of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

On September 9, Variety revealed that a rep for Richards confirmed that she will not be coming back to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for another season. The announcement comes on the same day as part two of the Season 10 reunion. Richards herself has not yet announced this on any of her social media pages. This season has proven to be quite tricky for Richards, as she has been at the center of the drama.

During this season, former castmate Brandi Glanville alleged that she and Richards had an affair. Glanville revealed this information to some of the cast during the July 22 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, claiming that she and Richards first hooked up while out to dinner and that it then spiraled from there. In recent months, Glanville and Richards have been feuding on social media, and Glanville has even leaked some of the text messages exchanged between the two of them.

Richards was a member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the past two seasons, Seasons 9 and 10.