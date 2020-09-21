Leah McSweeney Reveals New Plastic Surgery

In a September 20 Instagram story, Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney revealed that she had recently gone under the knife.

In the video, McSweeney had bandages on her nose and was very bruised under her eyes. McSweeney said to the camera, “People are DM’ing me like crazy inquiring why I have black eyes, and asking if I got a nose job, asking if I got beat up, I am not trying to hide anything from anybody. I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty. I could not be happier.”

McSweeney continued, saying on her Instagram story, “I’ve been wanting one for so freaking long, and now I can finally breathe which is great. I love my doctor, he’s a great guy, he’s an amazing doctor, his name is Dr. Daniel Maman. I’m just never going to be one of those b****es that pretends it’s not work, it’s contour makeup because that’s f***ing weird.”

Leah McSweeney IG story pic.twitter.com/YrJBkTMwx1 — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) September 21, 2020

McSweeney Has Had Other Work Done

During this past season of The Real Housewives of New York, McSweeney revealed what other work she has had done. According to Page Six, while sitting at a bathhouse with her sister, McSweeney revealed that she had gotten Botox and her lips done. During that episode, McSweeney also said to her sister, “I will get my t**ies done. I will get my p**** done. I will get my whole face done if I want to,” according to Page Six.

McSweeney isn’t the only Real Housewives of New York member to have gotten work done. Recently, Sonja Morgan debuted her new facelift on Instagram. Morgan wrote in an Instagram post on July 20, “There’s been speculation around my fresh new look. I got a lower facelift and neck lift after wrapping Season 12. I just wanted to be rid of the wrinkling on my neck and the jowels that were starting to form. People thought I was nuts because it was so subtle. But not to me!”

McSweeney May Not Be Coming Back to ‘The Real Housewives of New York’ Next Season

On September 15, TMZ reported that McSweeney may not be coming back to The Real Housewives of New York. According to TMZ, McSweeney has yet to sign her contract for next season because Bravo isn’t offering her up enough money. McSweeney also recently announced that she had signed with the talent agency WME.

If McSweeney does not return to The Real Housewives of New York for Season 13, that means there will be two spots up for grabs. In an August 25 Instagram post, star Dorinda Medley announced that she would be leaving the franchise. In the caption, Medley wrote, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice… But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

