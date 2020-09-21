Is Dorinda Medley Dating Someone New?

During the second part of the Real Housewives of New York reunion special last week, star Dorinda Medley revealed that she had a new man in her life. And no, it’s not her ex-boyfriend, John Mahdessian!

When host Andy Cohen asked Medley if she had a new boyfriend, Medley replied, “Time will tell,” according to People. Medley continued, telling Cohen, “You know, we’ll see, Not to be spoken of.” Although the viewers didn’t know exactly who Medley was talking about, the other ladies seemed to have the inside scoop.

“Whenever she talks about him, her face lights up,” Luann de Lesseps said about Medley’s new man, according to People. Although Medley wouldn’t give the viewers any clues about who she is currently dating, she talked vaguely about the new relationship. “We’ll see. He’s very busy and so I’m just going to wait until COVID-19 is over and see where it is,” Medley said, according to People.

During this past season of The Real Housewives of New York, Medley broke up with her boyfriend of seven years, John Mahdessian. Mahdessian has made frequent appearances on the past few seasons of The Real Housewives of New York.

Medley Is Still Friends With Her Ex

Even though Medley may be dating someone new, she is still friends with her ex, Mahdessian. During a May 2020 episode of Bravo’s The Daily Dish podcast, Medley said that they are still close. “We’re still very good friends. I call him two, three times a week…” Medley said on the podcast, as noted by Bravo.

Medley also added that she felt like she was too mature to have a true break-up with Mahdessian. Medley said to The Daily Dish, as noted by Bravo, “First of all, I’m 55. So, we’re not breaking up, we’re not in high school. Second of all, it was a seven and a half year relationship, so you don’t ‘break up.’ It’s not like, ‘I really don’t want to date you anymore.’ We both just realized, and I think women do, that things were changing. And I was sort of moving in one direction and John was moving into the other.”

Medley Is Keeping the Details About Her New Man Under Wraps

If Medley does, in fact, have a new boyfriend, she is keeping his identity as well as any details surrounding him under wraps. Medley hasn’t posted any photos of her new man on her Instagram page and has overall been very private about the new relationship. Fans will just have to keep their eyes peeled for any clues as to who this mystery man could be.

Unfortunately, viewers won’t be able to see Medley’s new relationship play out on TV, as she is leaving The Real Housewives of New York. Medley announced it in an August 25 Instagram post, writing in the caption, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away.”

