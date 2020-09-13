Inside Michael Darby’s First Marriage

Though viewers may know Real Housewives of Potomac stars Ashley and Michael Darby as an iconic reality TV couple, Michael Darby had a previous marriage before meeting Ashley.

Although Darby’s ex-wife’s name is not known, Darby was married to her for 20 years, according to Bravo. Darby and his ex-wife divorced in 2010, and according to Distractify, they had two children together, Charlie, 25, and a 28-year-old whose name is unknown to the public. In 2016, Darby’s son, Charlie, spoke to The Washington Post about what Darby told him when he asked what others think about his relationship with Ashley. “What he said to me was that there’s always going to be strangers out there with opinions,” Darby’s son told The Washington Post in 2016, as noted by Distractify. “Are you going to live your life to please people on the outside, or are you going to do what you really love?”

Off of the show, it seems like Darby lives quite a private life. His Instagram page is private, so viewers are not able to learn more about him on social media. Little is known about his previous marriage, as well as his children from the previous marriage.

The Darby’s Are Expecting Their Second Child Together

Even though Darby already has children from his previous marriage, according to Bravo, Darby agreed to “at least two children” with his current wife, Ashley. The couple welcomed their first son, Dean, in July 2019, and recently announced that they are expecting another child in February 2021.

Ashley Darby announced the pregnancy on her Instagram page on September 8. In the caption, Darby wrote, “There’s no hiding this big belly anymore! We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement ♥️ #RHOP”

Darby Has Gushed About Her Husband’s Parenting Abilities Before

In a July 2019 interview with People, shortly after their son was born, Ashley Darby gushed about what a good father her husband is. “He is so enamored with Dean and he wants to be with him all the time,” Darby said to People at the time. “And I think it’s reigniting something inside of him. Like, ‘Yeah, I really love this fatherhood-to-young-kids thing.’”

Darby continued, telling People shortly after she gave birth to her son, “It’s been a pretty miserable few days but Michael’s really helped me a lot. I’m very lucky in that sense. I didn’t have a father growing up so I never really understood how involved men are in children’s lives. Maybe it’s just my lack of experience with it. But he’s incredibly hands on. It’s been very eye-opening for me and very comforting.”

On her Instagram page, Darby frequently praises her husband for being a caring parent to their son. On June 21, Darby posted a Father’s Day tribute to her husband on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband! Dean and I are so lucky yo have you in our lives. You can fix virtually anything, you’re never too tired to play, and you give the best hugs. We love you so much!”

