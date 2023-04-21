RHONJ Star Announces Her Son Is Engaged: ‘She Said YES!’

Former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Caroline Manzo has announced that her son Albie Manzo is engaged to be married. He asked Chelsea DeMonaco to be his wife — and she said “yes.”

“She said YES!!!! Congratulations to @albiemanzo and @chelseademonaco on their engagement! We love you both to bits and are excited for this new chapter in all of our lives. Wedding bells will be ringing!!!!” Manzo captioned an Instagram post on April 20, 2023.

“Love you. You all made last night so memorable and special,” DeMonaco commented on her soon-to-be mother-in-law’s post.

Although it’s unclear how long Albie Manzo and DeMonaco have been dating, they went Instagram official in December 2019, both sharing the same picture on their feeds.

Here’s what you need to know:

Chelsea DeMonaco Revealed That She & Albie Manzo Got Engaged During a Family Dinner

After saying “yes” to Albie Manzo’s proposal, DeMonaco shared a picture on her Instagram feed along with a caption that supplied some details about the special night.

The whole family, including Albie Manzo’s parents, Caroline and Al Manzo, his brother, Chris Manzo, and sister Lauren Manzo, were all out at Augustino’s Restaurant in Hoboken, New Jersey, for dinner when Albie Manzo popped the question.

“To an unforgettable night surrounded by all our loved ones. Also big shout out to Big Al for taking the hit on what was supposed to be his birthday dinner celebration. Promise we will gift you with some gran [sic] babies eventually,” she wrote.

DeMonaco shared some photos of her and her fiance and also showed off her engagement ring, which appears to be an emerald cut diamond solitaire.

The Manzo family hasn’t been on television since Bravo canceled their spinoff reality show, “Manzo’d With Children” in 2017. Albie Manzo does have his own podcast called “Dear Albie” and his family makes frequent guest appearances.

Caroline Manzo Is a Big Fan of Chelsea DeMonaco

It’s safe to say that Caroline Manzo approves of her son’s decision to get engaged. Over the past few years, the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” star has grown close to her soon-to-be daughter-in-law, as evidenced by some of the posts on her Instagram feed.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to @chelseademonaco. You are kind, fun, smart, compassionate, and a badass. Thank you so much for loving my son and bringing this beautiful smile to his face over and over again. He is blessed to have you, and so are we. Love you,” Caroline Manzo captioned an Instagram post in January 2023.

And, based on the reactions to the exciting engagement news, it does seem as though the whole Manzo family approves of DeMonaco.

“CONGRATULATIONS!!!! Wishing them a beautiful life together!” Caroline Manzo’s sister-in-law Jacqueline Laurita commented on the engagement announcement.

“Yay!!!!!! I have been refreshing all of your feeds like a psychopath — I am so so so so happy for you,” Laurita’s daughter Ashlee Holmes wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“Excited to gain a sister,” Albie Manzo’s younger sister Lauren Manzo Scalia said on her Instagram Stories, sharing a picture of her and DeMonaco together.

READ NEXT: An Unexpected ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Feud Is Brewing