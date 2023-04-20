An Unexpected ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Feud Is Brewing

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute is being called out by Billie Lee, who previously appeared on a handful of episodes on the Bravo show. The comments came on Instagram after Lee was spotted hanging out with Tom Sandoval.

“This makes me sad. Listen, nobody says that Sandoval isn’t allowed to have friends but COME ON… if you are friends with both .. and you know what was done to Ariana.. would you publicly hang with Tom in this moment.. like when it’s all still fresh… maybe I’m too Scorpio for this shizzle because I feel alone in this when I read my dms,” read a caption on a post uploaded by Cici Loves You. The caption accompanied a photo of Ariana Madix and Lee.

Madix’s pal — and Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend — Kristen Doute popped into the comments section, attempting to call out Lee. “As she cried at Ariana’s house days after Ari found out… smh,” Doute wrote.

It didn’t take long for Lee to write a response. “Ya I was crying because they BOTH are my family! It was sad and still is! What were you doing while I was crying!? Literary taking selfies with everyone including Ariana. Like who does that!? It felt like a funeral and you were taking selfies. Read the room! You’re [sic] friendship is fake and performative,” Lee responded.

Doute considers herself great friends with Madix and the two have grown very close in the years after Sandoval broke things off with Doute to date Madix. Doute has been very supportive of Madix since Scandoval broke and even returned to “Vanderpump Rules” to film a few scenes in the aftermath of the scandal.

Billie Lee Was Spotted at Tom Sandoval’s House

On April 16, 2023, Page Six published photos of Lee and Sandoval together. The two attended an event together in Los Angeles, according to the outlet. Lee, a Trans actress who has her first book coming out in 2023, appeared in a recurring role on VPR for two seasons.

The next day, Lee was photographed leaving Sandoval’s house wearing the same clothes that she wore the night before. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this caused a stir amongst fans.

Page Six reported that Lee was seen at Sandoval’s home on April 16, 2023, dressed causally in jeans and sneakers. She and Sandoval grabbed some drinks at a bar nearby before heading back to his place. The next day, Lee was seen in a pair of sunglasses and a baseball cap, carrying a small dog to her car that was parked outside Sandoval’s home — the home he still shares with Madix.

Billie Lee Has Released a Statement After She Was Spotted With Tom Sandoval

On April 18, 2023, Lee released a statement aimed at people who have been criticizing her for hanging out with Sandoval after he carried on an affair with Raquel Leviss while being in a serious relationship with Madix.

“Tom and Ariana are my family, they have been there for me over the years and I wouldn’t be where I am today without them. It saddens me that people are so fixated on picking aside,” Lee wrote on her Instagram feed.

“Both are human and are both hurting in their own ways. I’m allowed to be friends with one of my best friends who made a mistake while still holding him accountable and not commending what he did, anything else is extremely immature. There is a world where you can support and be there for both parties and that’s the world I choose to live in. Ariana seems to be in a way better place, I’m so happy that she is moving on and Tom is really working hard on himself. I’ll continue to love and support them, unconditionally,” she added.

Lee has shut the comments on the post off.

