RHOM Star Arrested After Violent Domestic Dispute

A star of “Real Housewives of Miami” has been arrested following a domestic violence dispute.

According to Page Six, Alexia Echevarria’s son Peter Rosello was arrested on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Miami. The outlet spoke with a Miami-Dade Police Department spokesperson who confirmed Peter had been arrested after “allegedly slapping and kicking his girlfriend.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Peter’s arrest:

Peter Is Accused of Assaulting His Girlfriend & He ‘Placed His Hand on Her Neck’ During an Argument

According to Page Six, the unnamed girlfriend, who Peter has been dating for three months, wanted to stay at her mom’s home, instead of his, following an argument and that’s when Peter became angry. The girlfriend told police Peter “placed his hand on her neck and pushed her backward” and she slapped his hand away.

“The defendant then proceeded to knee the victim in her crotch area, causing her to fall down to the ground,” the report reads, according to the outlet. “The defendant then kicked the victim once while she was on the ground.” Peter’s girlfriend then says she tried to leave and he grabbed her by her arm and “pulled her back inside of the apartment.”

The police report says, according to the outlet, that she tried to flee again and began screaming which caught the attention of a neighbor who told police they saw Peter “pull the victim inside of the apartment as she was trying to free herself from his grip.”

The neighbor took the girlfriend into their apartment and called the police where the police observed “visible redness to her face and neck area, and had pain in her crotch area,” the outlet reported.

Peter has been charged with battery misdemeanor with a bond set at $1,500.

This Is Not the First Time Peter Has Been in Trouble With the Law Over His Violent Actions

Peter has been in trouble with the law previously.

In 2012 Peter was arrested after attacking a homeless man, he pleaded guilty to the charges in exchange for no jail time, according to Page Six.

Viewers of the show might also remember Peter’s anger issues during the filming of RHOM.

In 2013 Alexia was doing a photoshoot for her magazine Venue and Peter was there. A cab driver flipped off the people doing the photoshoot and Peter went running after the car, kicking it and threatening the driver. Alexia had to pull Peter out of the scuffle. The entire scene was captured on Season 3, episode 7. Police were called but Peter was not arrested.

Part of Alexia’s storyline this season has been the rift between her then-fiance (now husband) Todd and her son Peter.

“It’s different when it’s your family. It’s so much easier fighting the other girls. When you’re, like, [dealing with] the family thing, it becomes so much more difficult,” Alexia told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on January 4, 2022. “So, I think they’re both accountable. You guys, obviously, are only going to see certain episodes, it’s been going on for a few years. So I feel like they both do a good job [to be held accountable]. The viewers are going to see Todd’s side of the argument, and they’re also going to see Peter’s side of the argument. And the truth is, you can never judge. You have to be at the moment and really know the whole story in order to form an opinion.”

Heavy reached out to Alexia for comment. At press time, we have received no response.

READ NEXT: A RHOC Star Had a Wardrobe Malfunction & Bravo Didn’t Censor It