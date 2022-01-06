A RHOC Star Had a Wardrobe Malfunction & Bravo Didn’t Censor It

A star of “Real Housewives of Orange County” had a wardrobe malfunction on Wednesday night’s episode and Bravo didn’t catch it.

On season 16, episode 5 “A Tele-Noella” Emily, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Nicole James meet at Jen Armstrong’s house to gossip and eat cheese. Emily is wearing a low-cut top which revealed a bit more of her chest than she probably anticipated.

Kelly Dodd Asked Her Fans if They Noticed the ‘Nip Slip’ & Many Fans Had

The moment was flagged by former RHOC star, Kelly Dodd, who tweeted to her followers asking who had seen the “nip slip” with a timestamp of the moment.

Many fans chimed in confirming they had seen it.

“Yes several times,” someone replied to Kelly. “Yep!! Wow Emily!” another fan tweeted.

Others tweeted about the moment on their own.

“Why didn’t anyone tell Emily her Nip was at that cheese party too? #nipslip” a fan tweeted.

“OMG hello Emily’s areola,” someone tweeted. Fans replied to the tweet writing, “I thought that was me seeing things!!” and “Omg wondering if anyone else caught that shot!! Ooopsie.”

“We really just had to watch Emily’s nipple for an entire scene?” another fan tweeted.

“Is anyone going to tell Emily that she is coming out of her dress?” another fan wrote.

“Wait…is that Emily‘s nipple coming out?? And Gina is so busy trying to cover up her blemish that she can’t be a friend!” a fan tweeted.

Many fans wondered how Bravo didn’t catch the nipple in post-production.

“Emily’s nipple was showing in that scene with Nicole, Gina, and Jennifer!!! How did they not catch that omg,” someone wrote.

Another fan wrote, “Is it just me or is Emily’s nipple hanging right out of her dress? How did editing miss this?? It’s more than one quick shot for sure.”

Former RHONY Star, Dorinda Medley, Says She Was ‘Dumbfounded’ to Learn Emily Had Been Asked Back to RHOC

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star, Dorinda Medley, had some harsh words for Emily and her co-star Emily.

“You’re always surprised who they keep, who they let go,” Dorinda said on Tamra and Teddi Mellencamp’s podcast, Two T’s in A Pod. “I never thought those Emily and Gina girls would be there and you wouldn’t, Tamra.. I was like dumbfounded when I heard that. Or like Vicki would be gone. Like to me you just don’t know.”

It wasn’t just Dorinda who was shocked about Emily’s re-hiring. Former castmate, Vicki Gunvalson had some not-so-nice words about Emily.

“Emily is also an outright liar- not to mention one of the worst casting decisions Bravo has ever made- by claiming we told Shannon what to think and she went along with it,” Vicki told CelebMagazine.

Emily Has Been Criticized for Her Weight & She Fires Right Back at Those Throwing Stones

Emily has been criticized by both fans and former castmates for her weight and it’s a topic that’s come up frequently over the years.

On December 21, 2021, Emily posted a photo on the beach with a message to those people who might have a problem with her body.

“Them: You should go on a diet. Me: I’m heading into 2022 feeling strong, confident, fit, happy and healthy. Don’t listen to the noise. Do you. Be you. And do it unapologetically. Love you all xoxo”

