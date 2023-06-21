Kyle Richards’ Daughter Throws Colorful Birthday Bash at Her Home: PHOTOS

Alexia Umansky celebrated her 27th birthday in a colorful way.

The daughter of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards threw it back to childhood with a “Color Wars” themed party in the backyard of her parents’ Encino home.

Here’s what you need to know:

Alexia Umansky Revealed Why She Wanted to Have a “Color Wars” Party for Her 27th Birthday

Alexia Umansky turned 27 years old on June 18, 2023. The following day, she shared photos and videos from her birthday party on Instagram. The footage included a look at the “Buying Beverly Hills” star and her friends dressed in colorful outfits as they faced off against one another in team events.

Alexia wore red shorts, a rainbow-striped tank, and red-striped athletic socks and wristbands to her party. Her friends were dressed in all red, yellow, orange, blue, or green, depending on what “team” they were on.

A sign on a whiteboard revealed that the party was called “Alexia’s Color Wars” and featured tug of war, dodgeball, potato sack race, water balloon toss, bucket pong, and more games.

There was also some pool time, and later in the day, the partygoers enjoyed an outdoor movie night under the stars with a setup of plush couches and pillows on the lawn.

In the caption to her Instagram post, Alexia revealed why she decided to have a “Color Wars” birthday party.

“This year I wanted to celebrate by feeling purely child.,” she wrote. “I always say that when I think of the ‘face’ of my soul, I see 5th grade Alexia. Curly hair and glasses, tom-boy girl who loved to run around and get realll dirty. Before I ever cared what I looked like or social media… I wanted to celebrate 27 by honoring that feeling.”

“Seeing my friends show up in their team colors, compete with so much spirit, dancing, laughing, and swimming. It was so pure, beautiful and nostalgic,” she added. She also called it the “best day ever.”

Fans reacted to Alexia’s clever party theme.

“This is giving Disney Channel Games and I’m HERE for it 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻,” one fan wrote.

“Looks like an amazing & creative party,” another added.

Another fan asked what movie the guests watched, to which Alexia replied, “’Spider-Man Into the Spiderverse.’”

Alexia Umansky Still Lives at Her Parents’ House & Isn’t in a Rush to Move Out

Alexia works for her dad’s real estate brokerage firm, The Agency, but she still lives at her parents’ home. In May 2023, the daughter of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky posted a video of her parents’ magical backyard to Instagram and wrote, “I am frequently asked why I still live at home with my parents… well… damn, it’s hard to say goodbye.”

Her dad commented on the post to say he’s “thrilled” that she hasn’t left the next yet.

And her mom is happy about it too. According to BravoTV.com, after Alexia made the post about her living situation, Kyle Richards took to her Instagram story to write that she is “so grateful” that her daughter still lives at home.

