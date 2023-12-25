Alexis Bellino Shows Off Promise Ring From John Janssen

He put a ring on it, just not an engagement ring. Former “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Alexis Bellino has been quiet on social media about her new relationship with John Janssen, who broke things off with her RHOC co-star Shannon Beador in late 2022.

Now, in an early-morning Instagram post on December 25, Bellino confirmed her relationship on social media by sharing a look at the gift Janssen had given her for Christmas, a brand new ring.

“Words cannot. Actions do. I will no longer feel guilty. I will not apologize. Love will create it’s own story. I love you Johnny J. 🎄♥️#lovewins #notengaged lol #promised #merrychristmas,” Bellino captioned her post, which included a photo of her right hand adorned with the flashy ring.

Alexis Bellino is Blocking Out Relationship Criticism

Bellino turned the comments off on her Christmas Day post, blocking out both positive and negative thoughts on her relationship with Janssen.

Bellino has previously taken heat on social media for her new romance. She shared a December 16 post from Janssen’s boat with two of her girlfriends, and RHOC fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on her and Janssen’s budding relationship.

“It’s the boat that Shannon and John had great times on,” one user wrote.

“John is the new Slade [Smiley],” another fan added.

“Nobody’s hating on her we’re laughing at her cuz she’s got Shannon’s leftovers you know that she’s been screwing with for years lol just disgusting! You don’t do that to another woman she has no morals she’s thirsty !! 😂 😂” a third user commented.

Bellino not only got criticism from her followers online but from one of her RHOC co-stars as well. When one fan account shared a photo of Bellino and Janssen together on December 5, Vicki Gunvalson took to the comments to write, “Ridiculous and thirsty on both of them.”

Gunvalson also spoke to Celebuzz about the new relationship, telling the outlet, “For me to see that Alexis — someone I actually had some respect for — would go so low as to date Shannon’s ex? It’s gross. It’s low and it’s not being a girl’s girl. It also reeks of desperation to return to the show as she probably is hoping this will stir the pot and secure her spot. It makes one question why John would want to date another Housewife. Is he also fame hungry and wanting to remain on TV? We all know the answer!”

Alexis Bellino Fired Back at Vicki Gunvalson

After Gunvalson first started speaking out about Bellino’s new relationship, Bellino took to social media to defend herself.

“Very disappointed to see this from someone I considered a friend. I know things can’t be so bad at Coto Insurance that you resort to grab quick cash from a click bait article trashing me. Sad that you seem to forget there are two sides to every story, and unfortunately 100% of your assumptions are totally false [Vicki]. Happy Holidays!” Bellino wrote in her Instagram story on December 7.

Gunvalson responded on Twitter, writing, “Coto insurance- which has been in business for 34 years- is thriving ❤️ My feelings on a certain situation involving someone I think is being shady have NOTHING to do with that- oh, & at least I HAVE a business & don’t have to depend on a man 😉 #HappyHolidays #ImAGoodFriend XO.”

READ NEXT: Monica Garcia Shares Cryptic Message Ahead of RHOSLC Finale