RHOBH Pyschic Says Kyle Richards Trolled Her Years After Dinner Party Scene

Allison DuBois is one of the most memorable guests ever to appear on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

When the Bravo reality show made its debut in 2010, the psychic that the television show “Medium” is based on was a guest at a disastrous dinner party at Camille Grammer’s house. During the dinner, Dubois predicted that Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, would never “emotionally fulfill” her.

“Know that,” DuBois said to Richards. “But you will stay with him and he will take care of you. And as soon as the kids are bigger, you will have nothing in common. There’s going to be a division that occurs.”

The “Dinner Party From Hell” episode first aired on Bravo on December 16, 2010, per IMDb. But more than a decade later, fans still have questions about what really went down.

In a September 2022 interview on the “Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef” podcast, DuBois gave new details about filming the episode – and she doubled down on what she said about Richards and Umansky.

Allison DuBois Stood By Her Comment About Kyle & Revealed the RHOBH Star Once Trolled Her on Instagram

While speaking with Yontef, DuBois said she stands by what she said about Richards’ marriage. She also described the “RHOBH” OG as “rude.”

“I thought Kyle was rude,” she said. “I thought she was demanding. …She’d never even make my list. I blocked her on Instagram. It’s like in what world, Kyle, in what world? So I will take up free rent in that woman’s head for the rest of her life because she knows what I said is true or wouldn’t bother her as much.”

DuBois also alleged that Richards “works very hard” to “bury” tabloid stories that involve her husband.

“It’s a very small town there,” DuBois said. “So whatever, it’s her life. I hope she’s happy if she goes down that path and they’re able to end up together and, and that she’s content. …I don’t actually wish her ill. I think she’s rude as f***, but I don’t wish her ill.”

“If she is doing all of this and putting this much energy into covering up a bad relationship, that’s gonna physically take a toll on her,” DuBois added. “I hope that she gets to a place where she could just make it about her and her husband and get real with one another and have a good life and not try to bury the flaws.”

DuBois added of Richards, “She just might wanna mine the store a little bit closer.”

DuBois also alleged that Richards trolled her on Instagram after her 2020 book, “Love Can’t Tell Time,” came out.

“I had my [sixth] book and it’s got me and my husband on the cover,” DuBois told Yontef. “And I had posted it on my Instagram. And it was just a date night we had and a friend of ours snapped a picture of him kissing me. So I thought that’s perfect for this because [the book] is about love stories, soulmates, you know? And when one dies, how the other can move through their grief. And Kyle messaged me on my Instagram and she said, ‘Yeah, I saw your book cover. So does your husband emotionally fulfill you?’”

“Yes, Kyle, for the record, he emotionally fulfills me every day of my life. Thank you for caring,” DuBois said. “But then I blocked her. It’s like, I’m not going back and forth with you. I’m not on the show. I don’t have to deal with it.”

DuBois added that she thinks Richards and some of the “RHOBH” stars still act like they are in high school.

“I was shocked,” she said of Richards’ DM. “I was like 11 years later…I’m still taking up space in your head really? … I’m sure she’s created fake accounts just to see what’s been going on at my stuff. It’s like, get over it, move on, you know, just move on.”

Allison DuBois Has Spoken Out About Kyle Richards in the Past

This is not the first time DuBois has talked about Richards since filming the famous “RHOBH” episode. According to BravoTV.com, she once took to Twitter to call out Richards.

“When I met Kyle, she was arrogant, guarded, and wounded,” DuBois wrote. “I truly hope she finds happiness. She’ll argue she has, but it’s not true.”

“Kyle seems to habitually tear people down and then say she’s not intentionally offending people. She’s an Olympic back peddler,” DuBois added. “The streets have been talking about Mauricio for years. The tabloids didn’t say anything new. The ‘lady’ doth protest too much.”

In 2015, DuBois hit Twitter again to say she has “no beef” with Richards, but that she uses her “acting skills” on “RHOBH.”

Richards also talked about DuBois when asked about the famous “Dinner Party From Hell” episode at BravoCon several years back.

“‘What a b****!'” Richards told E! News. “I mean, honestly, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ Everything she was saying about me was wrong. She moved out of LA after that. I think we scared her off!”

