Andy Cohen Reveals the RHOBH Star He Wants to Bring Back

Andy Cohen has seen a lot of women come and go on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, but there’s one veteran he’d love to see make a comeback.

During a “Ask Andy” segment before the February 25 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” the Bravo host answered a fan question about which Housewife he’d like to see back on RHOBH.

Without missing a beat, Cohen responded: “Oh. Well, Kim,” he said, referencing original cast member Kim Richards.

Richards, 57, was a main cast member during the first five seasons of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” (2010-15) before she switched to “friend of” and cameo statuses as she focused on her family and her sobriety. Richards didn’t appear in the 11th season of the show, which aired from May to November 2021. That season was the first to included Kathy Hilton, her older half-sister. Kim’s younger sister, Kyle, is the only RHOBH cast member to appear on all 11 seasons of the show.

Kim Richards Has Already Teased a Possible Return to RHOBH

Cohen’s announcement that he’d like to see Kim Richards back on RHOBH comes a few weeks after Richard acknowledged that she had already talked to him about the possibility.

In a fan Q&A in February 2022, Richards told fans that she’d had a conversation with Cohen about her future on the show.

“I did have a phone call,” Richards said in a clip shared on February 10 by #NoFilter With Zack Peter. “Andy Cohen called me last week, so maybe that could be one of our discussions. He said, you know, a lot people have been asking for me to come back, and he said he thought, ‘I’ll go right to the source.’ So he did. And I do love Andy a lot. He’s great. And it was time to put his baby to bed, so we cut the phone call short. But we definitely had it.”

Richards’ optimistic outlook contrasted her comments in a September 2021 interview with Radar Online in which she said she would “probably not” consider a return to RHOBH.

The RHOBH Cast Has Changed Multiple Times

Even if Kim Richards doesn’t agree to come back to Bravo, there is a long list of past cast members who could make returns.

Original cast member Lisa Vanderpump quit RHOBH in 2019 after nine seasons, according to People. But Vanderpump teased in October 2021 that she would consider a return to “RHOBH” if producers cleaned up the cast.

She told Entertainment Tonight that it would be “impossible” for her to consider a return to RHOBH if Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna and Dorit Kemsley were still in the cast, but she said she wouldn’t rule out working with some of the show’s newer cast members.

“I hear Garcelle [Beauvais] is very nice, and Sutton [Stracke] I hear is doing a good job,” Vanderpump said. “I don’t think that’s going to happen anytime soon. Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe. It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?”

Denise Richards appeared on seasons 9 and 10 of RHOBH before exiting ahead of the season 10 reunion. According to Page Six, in an August 2021 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” RHOBH star Garcelle Beauvais teased that Denise would consider coming back, but “somebody’s gotta go.”

An insider also told Page Six that Denise’s departure had less to do with drama with her costars than with her paycheck.

“People think that she didn’t want to come back and that it’s because she got ‘mean-girled’ [by other cast members],” the source said of Denise. “The truth is she did want to come back, but [Bravo] didn’t want to pay her what she asked for. It was way out of her pay grade.”

Other high-profile cast members who’ve turned in their RHOBH diamonds include Camille Grammer, Eileen Davidson, Brandi Glanville and Yolanda Hadid.

