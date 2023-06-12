Andy Cohen Says He ‘Apologized’ to RHONJ Star

On the June 5, 2023, episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen discussed the upcoming episodes of the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion. In the episode, Cohen talked to his co-host John Hill about some fans being unhappy with what they saw in a teaser trailer for what lies ahead.

“Teresa fans are very upset at me for losing my s*** on Teresa,” Cohen said ahead of the June 6, 2023, reunion. He went on to say that the moment will come on part three, which is set to air on June 12, 2023. “What I will say is I don’t want to lose my s*** on anybody,” he continued, adding, “I don’t lose my s***. I think for all of you who are upset, have a seat in the middle of that for 8 or 10 hours and then let’s see how you handle it.”

Andy Cohen Admitted That He’s Not Super Proud of How He Handled the Situation

Andy Cohen Responds to Backlash Over RHONJ Super Tease

Cohen explained that he had really had enough of the back and forth and the interrupting at the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” reunion, which is why he says he lost it.

“I think it’s a mixture of everything. Not listening, not respecting, my trying to let everyone speak. I mean, if you keep interrupting, at some point, I am gonna lose my shit and I don’t feel great about it, but,” he said on the radio. “I mean, look, I don’t like to raise my voice. I don’t like to speak to a woman in a certain way and of course, I apologized,” he added.

Cohen confirmed that he apologized to Giudice on camera during the reunion so fans will see that on the upcoming episode.

According to Page Six, many RHONJ fans expressed disappointment in Cohen, some even suggesting he be “put on pause” after the way he spoke at the season 13 reunion — specifically to Giudice.

On the May 30, 2023, episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, Cohen talked a bit about hosting the reunions, which he says can be both fun and stressful. Cohen specifically name-checked the RHONJ reunion and admitted that it wasn’t fun because of the family drama between Teresa Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa Gorga.

Andy Cohen Yelled at the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ Cast During Their Reunion

Andy Cohen apologizes for 'screaming' at Larsa Pippen during 'RHOM' reunion

Giudice isn’t the only reality star who has felt the wrath of Cohen during a reunion. In fact, in March 2023, Cohen got frustrated with the “Real Housewives of Miami” cast during their reunion — and he raised his voice there, too.

“Okay, Okay!” he yelled at one point during the taping. “We’re all talking at the same f****** time!” he added. At the time, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, and Dr. Nicole Martin were going back-and-forth about their feelings on men getting involved in the women’s drama. Cohen got to the point where he couldn’t take it anymore, and he yelled at the cast.

“We’re still shooting and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa on my bingo card today,” he said on his Instagram Stories during a break, according to Us Weekly. Afterwards, Cohen did apologize.

“I’m sorry, Larsa. I don’t like screaming at women. I said it on the break, I don’t wanna scream at women,” he added.

