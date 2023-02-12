Andy Cohen Blasts ‘Real Housewives’ Star After Finale Airs

“The Real Housewives of Potomac” star Robyn Dixon took some heat from Andy Cohen on the February 5, 2023, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” following the season 7 finale.

In a surprise clip on the finale, Bravo chose to include footage from Robyn Dixon and Juan Dixon’s a small, private ceremony that took place in January 2023.

Robyn and Juan Dixon were previously married, but grew apart — and infidelity was part of the issue. They finalized their divorce in 2012, according to BET. Dedicated to co-parenting, the Dixons ended up finding their way back to one another, getting engaged for a second time in 2019, E! News reports. The Dixons’ nuptials took place in January 2023, and the finale aired on Bravo on February 5, 2023.

On an episode of her podcast “Reasonably Shady,” Robyn Dixon revealed that she found out that her now-husband was talking with a woman that he met on Instagram in 2020.

“Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram because, you know, whatever he’s bored. He needs attention. It’s the pandemic. Blah, blah, blah,” Dixon said on the podcast. “They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere.”

Although she denied that Juan Dixon had any sort of physical relationship with the woman, Robyn Dixon knew what was going on and chose not to bring it up on the show at all, according to Bravo.

When Robyn Dixon sat down with Cohen on WWHL, he grilled her on the allegations and asked her why she didn’t previously bring them up.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Accused Robyn Dixon of Selling Her Story

Play

Robyn Dixon Opens Up About Juan Dixon’s Alleged Cheating | WWHL Robyn Dixon from The Real Housewives of Potomac clarifies that the woman Juan Dixon was speaking with had a hotel receipt with his name on it because he covered the bill for her stay after she lost her wallet. Robyn also says she didn’t discuss the situation during the season because the moment had passed… 2023-02-06T02:45:01Z

On “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen asked Robyn Dixon why she stayed silent about what was going on. “How do you stay silent through the season?” Cohen asked.

“It was so in the back of my mind,” Robyn Dixon said, saying that she and her husband had dealt with it years prior.

Cohen then questioned why Robyn Dixon brought up the allegations on her podcast — which is on a subscription-only platform — and accused her of talking about the incident on her own podcast to make money.

“The expectation is that you’re sharing everything that’s going on in your life,” Cohen pressed. “You withhold the truth on the reality show that you’re on, but then you sell it behind a paywall.”

“Well, I talked about it on the free podcast. It’s not about withholding information. It was because this information was given last week, or the week before,” she told Cohen.

Robyn Dixon Says She Believes Her Husband

The woman supplied the hotel room receipt, which ended up on TikTok, and claimed that she dated Juan Dixon for a year, according to screenshots obtained by All About The Tea.

Robyn Dixon explained the situation as she understood it. A woman from Canada that Juan Dixon was talking to on Instagram traveled to Maryland, and told Juan Dixon that “she was dating a Baltimore Ravens player.”

However, once in Maryland, the woman reached out to Juan Dixon claiming that she “lost her wallet in the casino” and she wasn’t able to “pay for her hotel room” because of it. Juan Dixon felt “bad for her” so he went to the hotel to pay for her room.

“He feels bad for her, goes to the hotel, puts his card down for her at the counter or whatever, and that’s it,” Robyn Dixon told Cohen.

“And you believe him,” Cohen said.

“I believe him,” Robyn Dixon echoed.

READ NEXT: Fans Extremely Unhappy After Report That a ‘Real Housewives’ Star Is Returning