Andy Cohen Deletes Comment From Lisa Rinna’s Instagram Following Backlash

Andy Cohen appears to have had a change of heart when it comes to showing his support for a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

On the heels of the RHOBH season 12 reunion trailer, Lisa Rinna took to her Instagram feed to share a photo of herself portrayed as a red M&M candy. She quoted a line from Kathy Hilton in caption, which was taken from the reunion.

“The biggest bully in Hollywood, And everyone knows it,” Rinna wrote. Several people, including friends of the actress, commented on the post, many showing support for her as she navigates the choppy waters of being the season’s villain.

However, there was on comment that many fans were surprised to see — one from Andy Cohen.

Cohen Deleted His Comment After Receiving More Than 100 Responses

Sometime after Rinna shared her post on Instagram, RHOBH executive producer and reunion host Cohen added a string of clapping hand emoji, according to Hollywood Life. While his post did appear to be in support of Rinna, he ended up removing it from Instagram a short while later.

It’s unknown why Cohen decided to remove his comment, but he did receive more than 100 responses, several from unhappy fans who are ready for Rinna to be fired by Bravo.

Meanwhile, some of Rinna’s pals’ comments are still there.

Her RHOBH co-star Erika Jayne left a curious face emoji, as if to question Hilton’s claim about Rinna being the “biggest bully in Hollywood.”

“You fight with everybody. What you did to my sister, and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show? I mean, the list can go on and on,” Hilton said during the reunion, referencing Rinna’s previous interactions with Kim Richards and former RHOBH star Lisa Vanderpump. “You are the biggest bully in Hollywood, and everyone knows it,” she added.

“Love this!” Carmen Electra commented on Rinna’s Instagram post.

“You are yummy,” actress Sharon Stone added.

Cohen Said He ‘Spoke to Lisa’ After Everything Went Down With Hilton

Andy explaining when Lisa Rinna first told him about Kathy and how she was shaken up by it then. #RHOBH #LisaRinna #KathyHilton pic.twitter.com/3fcSgwZkDs — Barefoot Cuntessa (@bitchybybravo) October 3, 2022

During the RHOBH cast trip to Aspen, Colorado, Hilton had some kind of a breakdown — a “meltdown” as Rinna has referred to it. Something went down when Hilton and Rinna left a club together and Bravo cameras were not in tow. Rinna claims that Hilton made threats against her sister, Kyle Richards, and said some not-so-nice things about other women on the show, effectively driving a wedge between Richards and Hilton.

Despite Hilton’s apology to her sister, Rinna didn’t let it go. She brought it up on another episode — and it was brought up at the reunion. While fans aren’t completely sure who is telling the truth and who isn’t, Cohen revealed that he actually talked to Rinna after everything went down.

On his RadioAndy SiriusXM show, Cohen was asked if Rinna was exaggerating the story.

“Well, I wasn’t there to see it so I can’t say. But I will say I know that Lisa was really shaken up about it. I spoke to Lisa…” he said.

“This happened about two days before I got my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” he said. “Rinna was one of the people that kind of inducted me, along with Garcelle and John Mayer. And she and I spoke, and she was like, ‘It was really ugly,'” he explained.

