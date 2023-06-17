Andy Cohen Shares Photos From Sweet Reunion With an Old Friend

Andy Cohen took a trip to see an old friend.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host had a visit with his beloved dog, Wacha, who no longer lives with him, and the reunion melted fans’ hearts.

Here’s what you need to know:

Andy Cohen Shared Photo From His Sweet Reunion With Wacha

Fans are used to seeing Cohen moderate explosive Real Housewives reunions, but his personal reunion was much sweeter. In photos posted to Instagram on June 14, 2023, Cohen, 55, was seen gazing at Wacha, who is a beagle-foxhound mix. The Bravo host was all smiles as he held onto Wacha’s neck to say hello. A second photo showed Cohen nuzzling the back of Wacha’s head during a sweet embrace.

“Saw an old friend yesterday. It was heaven ❤️,” Cohen captioned the photos.

Fans and friends from the Bravoverse reacted to the sweet photos.

“Aww 🥲,” wrote “Southern Charm” star Craig Conover.

“Me heart ❤️❤️❤️wacha!!!!!!!!” wrote “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Doloires Catania.

“This is the sweetest 😍,” added RHONJ star Jackie Goldschneider.

“Wacha!! I’m crying Soo sweet 💕💕💋🥹,” RHONJ star Margaret Josephs chimed in.

“I love you still make it a point to see him 💖,” “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais wrote to Cohen,

Andy Cohen Was Forced to “Rehome” Wacha in 2020

Before he was a dad, Cohen was a dog owner. Cohen rescued Wacha from a kill shelter in 2013, but he was forced to rehome the pup seven years later after Wacha showed signs of aggression toward his young son, Ben, according to Us Weekly.

In 2020, Cohen announced the news in a heartbreaking Instagram post, as he told fans that his “first baby” and “beautiful rescue puppy” was unable to adjust to the change in family dynamic after his son was born. “After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him. Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha,” Cohen shared at the time.

He revealed that Wacha would move to “a permanent home” in Connecticut with a family who had already been helping take care of him whenever he traveled. The “Watch What Happens Live” host credited Wacha for helping him become open to creating a family on his own. Cohen has since welcomed a baby daughter, Lucy, to his family via surrogate.

Bravo fans have long known of Wacha. A cartoon version of the pup previously appeared in the “Watch What Happens Live” opening credits, according to BravoTV.com.

In 2014, Cohen also appeared with Wacha in a video for People where they did a faux interview together. After Wacha “asked” Cohen if he was his real son, the Bravo host told him, “You know, you were adopted. But you’re as real as anything could possibly be in my life.”

“I love you as though I gave birth to you, pal,” Cohen added, before telling the pup that he would never want to “complicate” their relationship by getting a cat.

READ NEXT: Andy Cohen Shuts Down Real Housewives Rumor