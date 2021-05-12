Andy Cohen Reveals Possible Return for Dorinda Medley

During a May 11, 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen hinted at a possible return for Dorinda Medley on “The Real Housewives of New York.”

During the episode, Cohen’s guest, Leslie Bibb, asked if we would ever see Medley on our screens again. “Will there be a Dorinda back on RHONY?” Bibb asked Cohen. In response, Cohen said, “Anything’s possible.”

Medley was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons seven through 12. In August 2020, Medley announced her departure from the show via Instagram, writing in the caption, “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice… But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life, and about women along the way.”

Medley Revealed That Her Departure Wasn’t a ‘Mutual Decision’

During an October 2020 appearance on friend and former costar Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, Just B, Medley admitted that her decision to leave the show wasn’t entirely her own.

“I was ready to go back,” Medley revealed on the podcast. “I was excited about going back. I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year.” She also told Frankel that she doesn’t agree with Bravo about the decision to let her go.

Medley continued, “I’m an old-fashioned girl. If you’re not waitressing and getting paid, you’re not waitressing, OK? You know what I’m saying? So at the end of the day, was it mutual? No.”

However, although Medley wasn’t thrilled by the network’s decision to let her go, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star admitted that she probably should have taken some time off, as she was going through a hard time during season 11.

“I probably should have taken a year off,” Medley said. “I had a rough season, but that’s what we do as Housewives. We have good seasons, we have bad seasons. We come back, and we change it up.”

Cohen Said That Medley Needed to ‘Take a Pause’

Shortly after Medley’s departure, Cohen spoke a bit about the decision on a September 2020 episode of his radio show, Radio Andy. “She said something at the reunion that struck us all, which was that she should’ve taken the year off this year,” Cohen said. “She was in a bad place.”

Cohen added, “Her house had been flooded, her dad was sick. We lost Bethenny right as filming began and we lost Tinsley [Mortimer] halfway through the season, so maybe Dorinda didn’t feel like she could take the year off.”

However, Cohen didn’t hide seem to discount her possible return at the time. “I am really hopeful that this is indeed a pause, and that she will rejoin the show at some point,” Cohen admitted on his radio show. “I have said that to her a couple of times, and by the way, I do not say that too often.”

