Andy Cohen & Jeff Lewis Spill the Tea About RHOBH

Andy Cohen is spilling the beans ahead of the premiere of the season 12 “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” reunion. During an Oct. 10 appearance on Jeff Lewis’ radio show on SiriusXM, Jeff Lewis Live, Cohen spoke about what really went down behind the scenes, and Lewis also weighed in on the current season.

This season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” was packed full of drama, a lot of which happened on the cast trip to Aspen. During the trip, Lisa Rinna accused Kathy Hilton of having a “meltdown” and saying “horrible” things about her fellow castmates and her own sister, Kyle Richards. Rinna alleged that this all happened when she took Hilton home from a private club that they were partying at in Aspen. Though Hilton apologized on camera to her sister for the things she said, she has denied having a huge meltdown and “pounding the walls” like Rinna accused her of.

“I will tell you, I did talk to Lisa [Rinna] like two days after Aspen,” Lewis said on the radio show.

“Me too, she called when she got back, she was like, ‘something very disturbing happened…'” Cohen replied.

During his radio appearance, Cohen also teased the upcoming reunion, telling Lewis, “The reunion is really good. There’s more said at the reunion, absolutely.”

Lewis also added that he’s on Rinna’s side when it comes to the current RHOBH drama. “I just, again, we spoke to her a couple days after,” Lewis said about the star. “She wasn’t filming or anything, why would she say these things? People say she’s exaggerating and things, but I believe her.”

Viewers can catch part one of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Andy Cohen Said That a ‘First’ Happened at the RHOBH Reunion Taping

During a Sept. 14 episode of “Watch What Happens Live” that featured both Erika Girardi and Michael Rapaport as guests, Cohen spoke a bit more about the RHOBH reunion and revealed that it included a “first.”

“Erika, what did you think of the reunion?” Cohen asked Girardi during her appearance.

“It was a lot, I mean, it was really trying and it was hard to see some family dynamics in front of us,” Girardi said. “I don’t know how you felt about it, but you know, it was tough, it was tough. I will say this, none of us to a cast picture, and none of us hugged each other as we walked off.”

In response, Cohen said, “Yeah there was no cast picture and that was a first. I didn’t even kind of push it, and I think when you see, you will see why.”

One Star Cried After Seeing the ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Reunion Trailer

While speaking with People in an interview published on Oct. 11, Kyle Richards revealed that her friend Jamie Lee Curtis cried after seeing the trailer for the season 12 reunion. Curtis made a cameo during this season of the show and is a longtime friend of Richards.

Richards said that Curtis called her and said, “I cried seeing that. I don’t like to see you hurt.”

Richards continued about Curtis, “She kind of gave me a pep talk about what she thinks of me as a person and not to forget it. And it’s never lost on me that she makes the time and the effort to do that for me, because she always does.”

READ NEXT: Why Kyle Richards Let Her Daughters Film a New Reality Show