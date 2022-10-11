Why Kyle Richards Let Her Daughters Film a New Reality Show

In the words of Kyle Richards, “I’m a really good Mom.” And now, she’s getting real about some parenting decisions.

During an Oct. 10 interview with People, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star spoke about her family’s new reality TV show that’s coming to Netflix, and why she decided to let her daughters be on the show, after previously saying that she would never allow it. The new series, “Buying Beverly Hills,” will show the ins and outs of her husband, Mauricio Umanksy’s, family-owned real estate business, The Agency.

Richards’ two oldest daughters, Farrah, 33, and Alexia, 26, both work as real estate agents at The Agency and will be featured on the show.

“Because it’s a business show centered around our company, The Agency, they decided to go for it,” Richards said of her daughters. “They are businesswomen, and my husband’s a businessman.”

Richards added, “I can’t wait for the haters to be like, ‘You said you would never let your daughters [be on TV]. I already know, guys. I’m putting it out there. I said that.”

Viewers can catch the premiere of “Buying Beverly Hills” on Netflix on Friday, Nov. 4.

Kyle Richards Joined ‘the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ as a Stay-at-Home Mom

While speaking to Elle Australia in July 2022, Richards revealed that she actually joined “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” because she thought it was something she could do while looking after her four daughters at home.

“I said no for a while, but then all of a sudden I was like ‘ok, I guess I’m going to do this,'” Richards explained to the outlet at the time. “At that time I was just a stay at home mum. I had put acting on the back burner while I was taking care of my kids so I just thought it was something I could do while I was hanging out with my kids at home.”

During the interview, Richards also revealed what advice she offered her daughters as they began their foray into filming a reality TV show. “You know, the first thing I tell them is never, ever say or do anything that is not genuinely who you are, or what you want to say and don’t feel like you have to ever do that,” Richards said.

Kyle Richards Is Not Getting Along With Her Own Sister Right Now View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards Umansky (@kylerichards18) Following this season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Richards and her sister, Kathy Hilton, are not on the best of terms. Things got messy during this year’s cast trip to Aspen, when Lisa Rinna accused Hilton, who is a “friend of” on the show, of having a “meltdown” while they were at a private club. Rinna also accused Hilton of saying mean things about her other cast mates and her sister, Richards. “You know, things could be better,” Richards recently told Entertainment Tonight about her current relationship with Hilton. “And I have high hopes that we will work through things like we have in the past we are blood. We’re sisters and family can be complicated sometimes.” Viewers can watch part one of the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” season 12 reunion on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

READ NEXT: Where Kyle Richards Stands With Lisa Rinna Now